Steelers DC Keith Butler Wants CB James Pierre To Stop Looking Back Too Quick

Good Tuesday to you Steelers fans. It’s not difficult to figure out. When you’re losing, things can spiral out of control quickly especially if you aren’t accustomed to it. The players seem to be saying all of the right things. They know they aren’t playing well and they are taking personal responsibility. Whether Ben Roethlisberger or JuJu Smith-Schuster or Cam Heyward, they are owning this current losing streak and they aren’t passing the responsibility on to anyone else. While that’s good and all, something just seems amiss right now. The offense looks more like last year’s offense than last year’s offense did!

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO