Steelers DC Keith Butler Wants CB James Pierre To Stop Looking Back Too Quick
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre made two really big plays in the team’s Week 5 Sunday win against the Denver Broncos, with one of those being a fourth and goal interception in the end zone late in the contest to secure the victory. That interception by Pierre came way after he saved a first half touchdown by tackling Broncos running back Javonte Williams at the Steelers 2-yard line following the rookie scampering 49 yards. That tackle resulted in the Broncos only getting a field goal on that drive.steelersdepot.com
