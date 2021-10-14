Santa Ynez Valley to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month Friday at Solvang Park

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People will host a communitywide celebration at 4 p.m. Friday at Solvang Park, in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month. In collaboration with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School students and teachers, the event will feature family-friendly fun that includes the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz band, led by Kay Dominguez; salsa dance lessons by Maggie Johnson; a dance performance by the Pirate Dance Club; interactive games for all ages; Día de Los Muertos face painting; and a piñata for the children. The evening will close out with musical performances by Banda Invasora and Banda La Colonial.