CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

By Summer Meza
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As winter approaches, many Americans may be nervously recalling the COVID-19 surge of last year, and wondering whether we're barrelling toward holidays-on-lockdown 2.0. Scientists are considering the same questions, but reassuring that the U.S. is "definitely, without a doubt, hands-down in a better place this year," as Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia told The New York Times. Experts are cautioning Americans to remain vigilant in preventative measures, but also leaving room for optimism. Though another winter surge is "plausible," writes the Times, the Delta-driven wave of coronavirus cases is likely winding down.

theweek.com

Comments / 135

Felicia Cain
4d ago

They should know, they had some plan and used to virus and vaccine. They will lock us down, more food shortages, no jobs, not to mention being in everyone's bank accounts.

Reply(6)
61
Kris Cox
4d ago

they mean plandemic that's the only way they can say that there's going to be a pandemic this winter is if it is planned there is no hope for anyone who has not seen by now that this is nothing but a scamdemic a population control agenda

Reply(2)
33
WanViking
4d ago

The experts will be explaining that the vaxxed are dying of something other than the vaccine. They’ll be explaining why women can’t get pregnant. Sleep well.

Reply(2)
29
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Don't Go Here Now

Of course, just when everything was about to return to a fraction of normalcy, COVID had other plans. While over half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the country still averages over 100,000 new cases daily. That said, the hospitalization rate is much higher for the unvaccinated when compared to the fully vaccinated. The CDC states that this surge in new cases is because of the Delta-variant, a more transmittable version of Sars-CoV-2. With a new variant comes another round of questions. Does the wedding need to be outside? Should people avoid flying? Is wearing a mask still necessary? With Delta ripping through the country, there is a concern for what might and might not be safe anymore. Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center and Boston University's School of Medicine, has three suggestions for preventing the spread of this variant of the coronavirus. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Shared a Sobering Prediction About Ending the Pandemic

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent during the same time period. Is the end in sight? Top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, says that sadly, this may not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus altogether.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Americans#Boston University#The New York Times#Stanford University#The Washington Post#Stat News
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
news9.com

Oklahoma Doctors Predict The Pandemic Could Eventually Turn Into An Endemic

Some Oklahoma healthcare professionals predict the COVID-19 pandemic could eventually turn into an endemic. That means a disease that’s more common in a specific population. Health experts explained it this way: an epidemic is a disease that easily spreads in a certain area. A pandemic has a "passport", so it spreads across the world. But an endemic is a disease that is consistent with a specific population or location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newsweek

Dangerously Mutated COVID Variant Detected in 47 U.S. States

A new COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been detected in 47 U.S. states, according to data. The R.1 variant spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing home after an unvaccinated staff member triggered the infections in March, the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
deseret.com

The CDC predicts what will really happen next with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasted Wednesday that there will be a big drop in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the next four weeks. Per CNN, the CDC forecast suggests there will be 740,000 to 762,000 total reported deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 by Nov. 6. This would be a decline for the third straight week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

COVID-19 has killed 675,000 Americans — about the same amount who died from the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy