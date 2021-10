Among the relevant trends here, the Bucs are 24-26-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$460 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Tampa Bay posted marginal ATS marks when playing on the road (13-12-1, minus-$20), facing an NFC opponent (17-21-1, minus-$610), and serving as the betting favorite (12-16-1, minus-$560). The numbers are even worse when only assessing the Tom Brady Era. For 2020-21 primetime games during the regular season, Tampa Bay has an 0-6 overall ATS record (minus-$660), an 0-6 ATS mark as the betting favorite (minus-$660), and 0-3 ATS when playing on the road (minus-$330). After five weeks of play this season, the Bucs' prodigious offense ranks first overall in passing offense (averaging 349.4 yards per week), third in total offense (431.4 yards per game), third in scoring offense (33.4 points per week), and 26th in rushing offense (82.0 yards per game).

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO