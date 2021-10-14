Volvo reveals its first vehicle made of fossil-free steel

A few days ago, Piëch Automotive introduced the world to the production version of its slinky coupe, the Piëch GT. One of the most compelling aspects of the GT, after its beauty, is its claimed charge time: four minutes and 40 seconds to replace 311 miles of charge on the WLTP cycle. Read that again: a little less than 5 minutes to recharge a range that's roughly equivalent to a Mustang Mach-E's. The hasty electron refill is said to be thanks to proprietary batteries from Hong Kong-based battery maker Desten and the accompanying 900-kW charging system. Not long after Piëch showed of its wares, Desten talked a bit more about its batteries during an unveiling of its charging system in Jakarta, Indonesia.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO