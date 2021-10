Justin Turner isn’t in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the third baseman is battling a neck stinger. “He couldn’t turn his head to the right,” Roberts told MLB.com’s Juan Toribio and other reporters. “Justin will do anything we ask, but I just don’t think it’s right to put him in that spot, and for us as a club, I think we have other options also.” Chris Taylor will instead get the start at third base in Turner’s spot.

