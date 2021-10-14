CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What’s behind Sajid Javid’s row with GPs?

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5u9N_0cROoNeR00
Sajid Javid visits a medical centre in south London.

Why are Sajid Javid and GPs in England engaged in a war of words?

The health secretary has irritated GPs by making clear he wants them to provide more face-to-face appointments rather than speaking to patients on the phone or by video call. Tension between GPs and Javid has grown over the past few weeks, with family doctors describing the minister as ignorant of the huge strain they are under.

The number of face-to-face appointments fell dramatically during the pandemic as GP surgeries followed NHS and government advice to use remote appointments as far as possible, to ensure the safety of patients and practice staff. But the proportion of all GP appointments that are held in person is now back to 58%, the most recent figures show. Before the pandemic it was 80%.

Javid wants GPs to offer a face-to-face consultation to anyone who wants it. In his speech to the Conservative conference last week, he said: “The public … expect to be able to see their GP, in the way that they choose.”

How does that relate to the new ‘support plan’ for GPs?

He enshrined the in-person-if-wanted principle in this controversial policy initiative, which launched on Thursday and is intended “to improve access for NHS patients and support GPs”. It made GPs’ ability to share in a new £250m “winter access fund” dependent on patients being able to select how they interact with the GP, and surgeries offering more face-to-face appointments as well as more slots with a GP or practice nurse for patients who call on that day.

From next spring the NHS will publish monthly figures showing how many patients were seen in person – a move that some GPs claim will “name and shame” surgeries that do not deliver enough face-to-face care, perhaps because they are understaffed, as many are.

What do GPs say about that?

GPs’ leaders have become increasingly uneasy with the language used recently by Javid, Jacob Rees-Mogg and the prime minister’s official spokesperson on Boris Johnson’s behalf. They worry that the exhortations for GPs to see more patients in person are unrealistic because of the continuing threat from Covid and, in particular, the widespread shortage of GPs and their heavy workloads.

“It’s truly frightening that we have a government so ignorant as to the needs of such a core part of the NHS,” said Dr Richard Vautrey, the chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee. Prof Martin Marshall, the chair of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), said Javid’s plan was “a missed opportunity that will do little to improve the intense pressures” surgeries face.

For family doctors, the lack of GPs and the difficulty surgeries have in filling posts that become vacant, is the most pressing issue they face, not how they deal with patients.

The government promised in 2015 to expand the GP workforce in England by 5,000 by 2020, but missed that target. Johnson has pledged to increase the number of GPs by 6,000 by 2024.

However, the number of full-time equivalent GPs in England fell from 29,403 in 2015 to 28,023 in August – a drop of 1,380.

The total number of GPs has risen over that time, from 36,120 to 38,792. But the total amount of GP time has shrunk as more family doctors have opted to work part-time.

What are GPs saying about the government’s plans?

The BMA and RCGP are angry that the government has, in its new action plan, required the return of routine face-to-face appointments but taken few of the steps they had suggested would help relieve the strain caused by the ageing and growing population and the ever-growing demand for care created by Covid.

For example, they wanted to see the suspension or scrapping of the Quality Outcomes Framework, a system under which GPs are paid for monitoring patients with long-term conditions such as asthma and diabetes, to reduce the number of patients they have to see every day.

They would prefer to see ministers delivering on the promises to expand the GP workforce by 6,000 and help surgeries hire 26,000 more staff by 2024.

Why do face-to-face appointments matter so much?

Most patients still prefer to see a GP in person, because of the privacy involved. Some GPs believe that what the BMA calls the government’s “preoccupation with face-to-face appointments” is a response to a continuing campaign by the Daily Mail, and other coverage in the Daily Telegraph and Times, that family doctors have interpreted as “GP bashing”.

Ministers say doctors may miss signs or symptoms of illness or injury if they do not see someone in the flesh, partly because they then cannot perform a physical examination.

Dissatisfaction about the difficulty of getting a GP appointment had been growing among patients even before the pandemic struck in spring 2020, with delays of two weeks. There is some evidence that patients are going to A&E in frustration at not being able to see a GP.

The BMA and RCGP both point out that not only are there too few GPs to seeeveryone who wants an appointment, but also that some patients prefer a telephone or video consultation and that some routine tasks, such as medication reviews, can be done safely remotely.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sajid Javid’s threat to sack NHS chiefs is doomed to fail

A long, low groan echoes around the NHS. Not again, please? The new health secretary, Sajid Javid, pledges far-reaching reforms and the most comprehensive review since the 1980s. Too many new health secretaries start there, at the bottom of the learning curve, but Javid adds threats: “Hospital managers who fail to clear mounting NHS backlogs will be sacked under government plans for reform,” the Times was briefed, with him “preparing new powers to seize control of poorly performing hospitals”.
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Tories are sacrificing Northern Irish businesses on the altar of Brexit purity

Here comes the destroyer, as David Frost, the Brexit minister, stomps into talks on the Northern Ireland protocol this week with European commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič. His mission from Boris Johnson is to stir up Brexit trouble, and keep stirring: yes, even at the risk of stirring the darkest shadows of Northern Ireland’s history. Let Brexit never be done if it can keep alive the antagonisms that shot Johnson into No 10.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson should accept the compromise the EU is offering – but he wants to keep Brexit going

The proposals from the European Commission to reform the Northern Ireland protocol go further than expected. They are designed to be practical measures to ease the everyday problems in the province, rather than as a string of concessions to the UK. The ideas, to be unveiled by Maros Sefcovic, the commission’s vice-president, include a green lane for goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without many of the current customs or plant and animal checks, which should allow the free flow of medicines and food (sausages included) and a red lane for products destined for Ireland and the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sajid Javid brings back face-to-face appointments with GPs – then fails to show up to his own

We’re well used to auto-parodic politics by now. So much so that it is barely even worth noting that Sajid Javid should, in the morning, launch his “rescue plan” for GPs, of which the main focus is a drive to return to face-to-face appointments and then, at lunchtime, at the very last minute, fail to honour a longstanding face-to-face GP appointment of his own, to address the Royal College of General Practitioners’ annual conference.It’s not been made altogether clear why this last-minute change of plan occurred. Hundreds of millions of pounds of public money is wasted each year through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

I’m entitled not to listen to Sage, says Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid has said he is “entitled not to listen to Sage” as he suggested that the Conservative Party conference would not be happening if their advice had been followed. The Health Secretary told a fringe event at the conference that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) was an...
POLITICS
carehomeprofessional.com

Sajid Javid’s speech underlines gap between aspirations and reality, says MHA

MHA, the country’s largest charitable care provider, has responded to Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid’s speech to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester yesterday. Chief executive Sam Monaghan said Mr Javid’s speech “underlined the gap between political aspirations and the reality on the ground for people who need...
HEALTH
The Independent

'Health begins at home', says Sajid Javid at Tory party conference

Sajid Javid said health and social care “begins at home” and people should not always go first to the State but to family instead. The Health Secretary outlined his plans for the NHS during his Conservative Party conference speech on Tuesday and said 2022 would be a “year of renewal and reform” for the NHS.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Covid#Family Doctors#Uk#Nhs#Conservative
The Independent

Sajid Javid risks sparking exodus of NHS managers, union warns

Sajid Javid risks triggering an exodus of managers from the NHS with an assault on supposed underperformance in the health service, unions have warned. Reports suggested that the health secretary is planning to sack managers who fail to clear backlogs of patients waiting for treatment and to take on new powers allowing him to seize control of underperforming hospitals. He was said to be ready to bring in business people from non-healthcare backgrounds to run NHS trusts.
WORLD
The Independent

Failure of rich countries like UK to share Covid vaccines with developing world is ‘criminal’, says Gordon Brown

The “criminal” failure of rich countries like Britain to send unused coronavirus vaccines to the developing world is “the biggest public policy failure at an international level for years”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Mr Brown blasted Boris Johnson for missing a crucial UN meeting called by US president Joe Biden to secure pledges of vaccine doses for poor countries.The former PM said that new figures show 240 million vaccines are lying unused in Europe and America, as many as 100m of which will eventually be discarded after passing their use-by date.And he said that over-ordering by rich countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Tory MP embroiled in race row after mixing up Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid

A senior Tory MP has been asked to step back from his public activities with St John Ambulance after he allegedly confused two senior Asian ministers at a reception in Parliament. James Gray, the member for North Wiltshire, is said to have mixed up Nadhim Zahawi with Sajid Javid, the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Health Secretary Sajid Javid apologises for government's Covid 'failures' and insists 'lessons will be learned' - but takes swipe at predecessor Matt Hancock by pointing out he was 'humble backbencher' at the time

Sajid Javid today apologised for the government's Covid 'failures' and insisted 'lessons will be learned'. The Health Secretary stressed he was 'sorry' for the losses and suffering - after a Cabinet colleague sparked anger earlier this week by refusing to apologise 11 times in an interview. But speaking to broadcasters,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fury at 'overpaid' GPs for moaning about Sajid Javid's plans to name and shame surgeries failing to deliver face-to-face appointments - as union warns proposals could trigger wave of early retirements and 'sink ship altogether'

'Overpaid' GPs were today slammed for moaning about plans to name and shame surgeries failing to deliver enough face-to-face appointments. A bitter feud erupted after Sajid Javid threatened to send in 'hit squads' and impose cash penalties on surgeries that refused to see more patients in person. The Royal College...
WORLD
The Independent

Michael Caine: Brexit voter ‘thought Boris Johnson was great’ but is now ‘very disappointed’ in Prime Minister

Michael Caine has clarified his political views on Boris Johnson in a brand new interview.The 88-year-old actor, who has often voted Conservative in the past, was in favour of Brexit – and still maintains his position despite recent issues surrounding the UK’s supply chain. “Oh, that’s teething trouble,” Caine told The Guardian. “It’s obviously not going to go well immediately. I mean, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve got to wait for Boris to come back off holiday. I mean, to do that, to go on holiday right now, it’s unbelievable. Empty shelves. People queueing for petrol....
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy