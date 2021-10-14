CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Clemson commit turned a devastating day into a celebration

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
The date July 30 is very significant to Jaren Kanak and means a great deal to the four-star athlete from Hays (Kan.) High School.

Not only is it the date that Kanak — the top-ranked senior in the state of Kansas — committed to Clemson and joined the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class, but July 30 is also the anniversary of his father’s death.

On that day in 2008, Kanak’s father, Jason Alyn Kanak, lost his life in an automobile accident.

So, when Jaren decided to commit to the Tigers on July 30 of this year, he did so in order to honor his father. He wanted to take a day that was once full of tragedy and pain, and make a dream come true on the very same day 13 years later.

“I had it in mind for quite a while,” Kanak said to Sully Engels of KAKE News. “I knew that day was coming up. Clemson had kind of been a favorite there for a while, and when that day came around, I had enough confidence to make that decision.”

“Obviously on that day, I thought that was really special and really cool to do that then,” Kanak added. “Clemson, it just felt like the right fit for me.”

You can watch Engels’ full feature on Kanak in the video below:

