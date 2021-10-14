CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10K reward offered for missing Tooele man with diabetes

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tc73_0cROo8Un00

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a Tooele man.

Rick Morris went missing on June 25 and hasn't been heard from since .

Morris is a type 1 diabetic and took off without any insulin , according to a news release from the Utah Cold Case Coalition.

"Rick reported critically low blood sugar levels prior to going missing. His family was able to get him to eat a sandwich, but he was gone before they could recheck his blood sugar," the release stated.

Morris, 32, was described as having hazel eyes and dark brown hair with a beard and mustache. He is around 6 feet tall, weighing between 150 and 170 pounds.

Morris' family is asking residents of Tooele County to search their properties including sheds, barns, old cars and RVs for Morris or his belongings.

A search has been organized on Saturday to help find Morris. CLICK HERE for more details.

Diabetes
Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

