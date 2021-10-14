CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Need to be vaccinated by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas? Here are the deadlines

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Pw6R_0cROo1Ji00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — People who want to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas are running out of time.

It requires planning to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for a particular event. Two of the three vaccines available in the U.S. require two doses spread weeks apart and a waiting period once the shots have been administered.

How long does it take to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

The COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. have different dosage timelines. But regardless of which one you take, a person is not considered fully vaccinated until 14 days beyond their final dose.

Here’s how long it takes from a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to full vaccination:

  • Moderna : six weeks (two doses 28 days apart)
  • Pfizer : five weeks (two doses 21 days apart)
  • Johnson & Johnson : two weeks (requires a single dose)

To be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for holidays, you must get the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson by the dates listed below:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25)

  • Oct. 14: Moderna
  • Oct. 21: Pfizer
  • Nov. 11: Johnson & Johnson

Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28)

  • Oct. 17: Moderna
  • Oct. 24: Pfizer
  • Nov. 14: Johnson & Johnson

Christmas (Dec. 25)

  • Nov. 13: Moderna
  • Nov. 20: Pfizer
  • Dec. 11: Johnson & Johnson

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

Time Is Running Out To Get Fully Vaccinated By Thanksgiving

The month of October always means a few things: There’s a new chill to the air, leaves are changing colors, and many families are already making holiday plans. With the Covid-19 pandemic still ongoing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged people to delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, meaning now is the time to schedule a Covid-19 vaccine if you want to gather with extended family on Thanksgiving. Yes, now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

COVID during the holidays: ‘Enjoy Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas’ with family if vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

Americans who’ve rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine should feel safe to enjoy the holiday season with family and friends, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. “If you’re vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated...you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy Halloween, trick-or-treating, and certainly Thanksgiving with your family, and Christmas with your family,” Fauci told ABC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Kdvr
Refinery29

How To Quash The Vaccine Passport Debate At Thanksgiving Dinner

The last few weeks have seen most Canadian provinces introduce proof of vaccination policies, and now Justin Trudeau has made good on his election promise to regulate vaccines for federal government employees and air/rail travel within Canada. The moves are all part of an effort to kick COVID’s butt (before it kicks ours), and have been largely popular. New polling shows that “vaccine passports” are supported by almost 80% of Canadians. But that still leaves one in five in the anti-vax category and in the event that one of them is sitting across the butternut squash this Thanksgiving weekend, you should probably have your talking points prepared.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KRDO News Channel 13

Thursday marks deadline to get first COVID-19 dose to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) encourages Coloradans to be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays this year. Today, Thursday, October 14th, is the last day to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated in time for Thanksgiving. Vaccinations are the best way The post Thursday marks deadline to get first COVID-19 dose to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy
LINCOLN, NE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
101.5 KNUE

Need the Official Shipping Deadlines for the 2021 Holidays? Here Ya Go!

What a very strange year this has been. And it's even STRANGER to say that after 2020. But here we are. Many of us feel still in a bit of limbo as to how to best spend the holidays and Christmas season this year. Is it safe to get together with large groups of people or are we gonna be "zooming" our seasons greetings online?
ECONOMY
wvih.com

Package Handlers Announces Christmas Deadlines

The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines. The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020. For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving...
RETAIL
utv44.com

USPS announces recommended deadline for delivery by Christmas day

The US Postal Service has announced its recommended deadlines for expected delivery by Christmas day. December 17th is the deadline for first-class mail service and packages. December 18th for priority mail service. December 23rd for priority mail express. The USPS also says its busiest time begins two weeks before Christmas.
INDUSTRY
arklatexweekend.com

Deadline Dates for Shipping Christmas Presents

Keep these dates in mind when it comes to Christmas gifts. You don't them to arrive late. So you need to ship some holiday presents. All mail carriers have deadline dates for shipping packages in time for a Christmas arrival. United States Postal Service. Priority Mail Service – Saturday, December...
INDUSTRY
KXAN

KXAN

4K+
Followers
762
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy