TV Series

‘FBI: International’ 1×04: “American Optimism”

fangirlish.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, even though I don’t like the way that Forrester and Kellett were introduced to us as a couple, they’ve grown on me. The reasons that they have grown on me kinda freaks me out, because I didn’t think that I would ever associate Forrester as the kind of man that is caring and compassionate.

fangirlish.com

Distractify

What Type of Dog Is Tank on 'FBI: International'?

CBS's hit FBI franchise is back with a third iteration, FBI: International. The newest spinoff follows the International Fly Team, a crew of agents who work to neutralize all threats toward the United States. Article continues below advertisement. The series includes the standard FBI elements: intense crime scenes and police...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘FBI: International’: Full Recap of Episode 3

Only a few episodes into its television run, “FBI: International” continues to excite fans with a new cast and new storylines from the famous CBS “FBI” universe. If you have been watching the new show, you will know that this series follows a group of FBI agents who are living abroad.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘FBI: International’ 1×03 Review: “Secrets As Weapons”

The thing about FBI: International is that it is not like the other FBI shows, but yet the same. It is hard to describe, but it’s a good thing. From the beginning of this show (and yes, I know that we’re only on the third episode) they have made sure that it plays differently than the other ones. It’s as if the show said let us give you a ship (which we’re iffy on), characters that talk about their trajectory, and get to know these agents outside of the the case.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch FBI: International Season 1, Episode 3 live online

The Fly Team heads to Switzerland for the latest case and it could have dire consequences for Jamie on FBI: International Season 1, Episode 3. A case takes the Fly Team to Switzerland. A transporter was on the way to Switzerland with millions worth of cryptocurrency. Of course, that transporter is hijacked and the money stolen. What else is new when it comes to heists?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

FBI: International's Jamie Kellett Already Made A Surprising Decision, So What's Next For The Team?

Spoilers ahead for the October 5 episode of FBI: International on CBS, called “Secrets as Weapons.”. FBI: International may only be a few episodes into its first season, but “Secrets as Weapons” proved that the newest FBI show isn’t pulling any punches. Jamie Kellett was shot relatively early in the episode, and her fate was uncertain for a time while Scott Forrester charged ahead with investigating the case. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t at his most patient with the bad guys this week, especially since the episode started with him and Kellett in bed, planning a weekend away together with Forrester’s avowed intention to talk her out of moving back to New York. By the end of the hour, Kellett made a decision that completely took me by surprise, and raises the question of what comes next.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Does the Fly Team know about Jamie and Scott on FBI: International?

Jamie and Scott are an item and becoming more and more committed to each other every episode. Does the Fly Team know about them on FBI: International?. It was hard to tell at first. There were signs that the team should have known about Jamie and Scott being together on FBI: International. Episode 3 of the series made it clear that they don’t know yet, but they are going to find out.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

FBI: International's Fly Team Goes Formal In High-Stakes New Mission Photos, Following Good News From CBS

FBI: International is only a few episodes into its first season, but CBS already handed down some very good news. Now, the Fly Team is going for some formalwear for the next big mission, and the first-look images prove that they are just as ready for action in tuxedos and gowns as in their usual field clothes. Check out the FBI: International cast dressed to the nines for their mission in the next new episode!
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’ Earn Full Season Orders

CBS confirmed they’re pleased with the performances of the first few episodes of both NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International, the network’s newest entries in the NCIS and FBI franchises. Both series have just been given full first-season orders, assuring they’ll stick around for the 2021-2022 primetime season. According to the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

FBI: International episode 5 return date: When’s it back?

Following tonight’s new episode, you’ll unfortunately be waiting a while to see FBI: International episode 5 at CBS. Want to get the return date? If so, we’re happy to provide that within — plus a little more insight, while we’re at it, as to what’s going on. First, let’s get...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International have futures revealed

NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International have been given full season orders at CBS. The crime dramas both premiered on the US network in late September, and CBS Entertainment President Kelly Dahl said in a statement that they "are off to a tremendous start". "They have significantly strengthened and improved our...
TV SERIES
sunnysidesun.com

How ‘FBI: International’ Already Stands Out From Other Procedurals

The FBIs have taken over Tuesdays on CBS, thanks to the introduction of a second spinoff, International, joining the original and Most Wanted. And already, the new series is standing out and showing exactly why it was picked up for a full season after just three episodes aired. International follows...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CBS Just Gave NCIS: Hawai'i And FBI: International Great News

Even though we’re technically still in the midst of Fall TV’s biggest premiere window, it looks like certain shows are already earning big updates about their futures. In this case, we’re talking about the franchise-expanding spinoffs NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International, which were both at the center of a CBS announcement made on Indigenous Peoples' Day. Even though fans were already presumed safe to get invested in both shows without fear of sudden early cancellations, the network went ahead and confirmed that by ordering up full seasons for both freshman dramas.
TV SERIES
