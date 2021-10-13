‘FBI: International’ 1×04: “American Optimism”

Spoilers ahead for the October 5 episode of FBI: International on CBS, called “Secrets as Weapons.”. FBI: International may only be a few episodes into its first season, but “Secrets as Weapons” proved that the newest FBI show isn’t pulling any punches. Jamie Kellett was shot relatively early in the episode, and her fate was uncertain for a time while Scott Forrester charged ahead with investigating the case. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t at his most patient with the bad guys this week, especially since the episode started with him and Kellett in bed, planning a weekend away together with Forrester’s avowed intention to talk her out of moving back to New York. By the end of the hour, Kellett made a decision that completely took me by surprise, and raises the question of what comes next.

