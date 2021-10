The deadline is approaching for motor carriers operating under the FMCSA’s COVID-19 emergency declaration to report the number of trips they used the exemption in September. The emergency declaration, which provides regulatory relief for truckers providing direct assistance related to the pandemic, was first issued in March 2020, but September marked the first month for the reporting requirement. Motor carriers must report their reliance on the declaration within five days after the end of each month, meaning they have until Tuesday, Oct. 5, to fulfill the requirement for September.

COMMODITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO