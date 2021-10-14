CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A preview of Leigh Purtill Ballet Company’s ‘Sweet Sorrow: A Zombie Ballet’

By Pablo Chacon Jr.
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeigh Purtill, the founder of Leigh Purtill Ballet Company, joined us live to share details about her non-profit amateur ballet company for adults of various skill levels and backgrounds. She also gave us a preview of their upcoming performance “Sweet Sorrow: A Zombie Ballet.”. Visit the company’s website for more...

