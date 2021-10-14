Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas

Vibes is the ideal poolside dining restaurant during your stay at Lily. Each day after the kids had a full morning at the Kids Club and a fun snorkel in the ocean we headed to vibes for a casual and ambient lunch. The tables offer ocean and pool views and the lively atmosphere was perfect for our lunchtime mood. The delicious menu is full of comfort food to fill your appetites after a busy morning of swimming and beach activities. We loved the fresh seafood options and juicy burger and the kids were always pleased with their wood fired pizzas. Pair your meal with a fresh juice or crisp glass of white wine to truly unwind during your holiday.

3 DAYS AGO