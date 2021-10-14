CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EXCLUSIVE: Sundial's CEO Talks Cannabis Industry Expectations, Says US May Repeat Some Of Canada's Mistakes

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er3JK_0cROnPCs00

Reddit’s favorite marijuana stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) announced last week it will buy Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna Inc. for roughly $346 million.

Apart from Alcanna's longstanding liquor business with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $16.4 million on a built-out retail platform, the acquisition brings Sundial enhanced exposure with an investment in Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSE: NOVC), a publicly listed, pure-play cannabis retail operator in which Alcanna holds an approximately 63% equity interest.

Sundial’s chief executive officer and director Zachary George revealed other company’s plans and expectations and discussed the industry and its regulations at this week’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, happening Oct. 14-15 in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

He was interviewed by Jelani Gibson, content lead for NJ Cannabis Insider at NJ Advance Media.

Operational Challenges

George first talked about the challenging times the company had when he took the role of CEO in February 2020. While the company’s cultivation results were poor, Sundial was spending too much capital, burning roughly $15 million a month, with peak debt of around $250 million, he said.

The company was facing two realities at the time, George said: One, “If we didn’t have a successful recreational business in Canada we likely didn’t have a business," two, the company needed restructuring.

By a series of restricting moves like large asset sales, exiting six countries and letting go more than 500 employees, Sundial managed to retire all of its debt and refocus the business model, the CEO said.

“We're looking to really be a partner to the industry and not just compete with the next LP beside us,” George said, adding that the second pillar of the company’s model is concentrated on finding out where economic returns are being earned in the cannabis space.

The Canadian Vs. American Cannabis Market

George believes that the Canadian cannabis industry will form some version of an oligopoly, with several large and a number of very important smaller players in the space, he told the Benzinga conference.

“I would say that the regulatory framework in Canada is quite challenging and dysfunctional,” the CEO said, highlighting issues such as excise taxes that he said are burdensome, different regulations from province to province, rules around how many retail doors you can own or manage and permissible levels of vertical integration, and nonsensical product level restrictions.

He called for "some common-sense reform" in Canada.

When it comes to America, George said it has a clear, massive total addressable market with many opportunities, but also a lack of capital, an issue many people assume federal legalization would resolve.

What are we going to see in case of federal legalization is the wrong companies getting capitalized and too much competition, the CEO said.

“It’s highly likely that some of the same mistakes we've seen in Canada will actually be made in the U.S. as well.”

CEO Excited About Sundial’s Future

When it comes to the company, George revealed that Sundial is thrilled about the two pillars of its business and about the recent transaction with Alcanna, which should be closed before the end of the year.

“We'd love to see our credit portfolio grow from over $300 million today to north [$500 million] in the coming months,” George concluded.

Photo: Courtesy of Rick Proctor on Unsplash.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US Oil Added Into The Portfolio

In my last post on US Oil, I mentioned that I was waiting for confirmation of a bull trend continuation above the 2018 resistance level. By applying some patience, price moved a further 4% in the bullish direction which triggered my pending order. My risk is just under 2%. If...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cannabis Execs Talk 'Silly' Canadian Regulations, US, Expansion, The Value Of Good Partners

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Friday, Trent MacDonald, CFO of Hexo Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO), Niel Marotta, co-founder and CEO of Indiva Ltd (OTC:NDVAF) and Kevin McLaughlin, director at Centri Business Consulting, participated in a panel discussion of the ways early stage cannabis companies can translate their focused growth strategies into expanding market shares.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Cannabis Industry#Ceo#Sundial Growers#Sndl#Canadian#Alcanna Inc#Nova Cannabis Inc#Novc#American
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: TerrAscend CEO Jason Wild On His Cannabis Saga

In September, TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) revealed its plans to reach the third-largest cannabis market in the country via the acquisition of Michigan-based Gage Growth Corp (CSE:GAGE). The transaction is poised to result in a combined company with operations across five states and Canada, including seven cultivation and processing facilities...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Sundial CEO Says Support Of Retail Investors Key To Turnaround

The saturation of the Canadian cannabis market and the ways that retail traders are helping Sundial’s turnaround were among the topics Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) CEO Zach George discussed during the last iteration of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which is returning to a live format next week in New York City.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

Some investors want to have a piece of the sector in their portfolios before the huge U.S. market could open to Canadian companies. Some of the most popular cannabis stocks with investors are moving higher today. After widely followed Canadian grower Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter financial results last week, the stock soared. Although progress continues in the U.S. on the topic of marijuana legalization, no company-specific news was released today. Regardless, Aurora stock was up 5.3% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT. And while off highs of the morning, shares of fellow Canadian cannabis companies Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) were also up 2% and 3.8%, respectively, at that time.
STOCKS
mpamag.com

Canada’s GDP shrinks, but rebound expected – StatCan

Canada’s gross domestic product shrank by 0.1% in July, according to recent data from Statistics Canada. The figure is considerably better the initial estimate of a 0.4% decrease in GDP. StatCan said it expects the economy to rebound in August with a 0.7% increase in real GDP as public health restrictions ease across the country.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

How Data Protection Is Changing Fintech Industry

The Fintech industry is robust. It is projected that global financial technology will be valued at over $300 billion by 2026. Market Data Forecast projects the value to grow at a compound rate of 23% or thereabout in the next five years. Finance And Technology. Fintech is a combination of...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Psyched: The 50 Publicly-listed Psychedelics Companies, Atai's New Subsidiary, PharmaTher Gets New Orphan Drug Designation

The Psychedelics Sector Reaches 50 Public Companies Listed In The U.S. Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) announced the formation of a new subsidiary, called PsyProtix. PsyProtix is a precision psychiatry company focused on developing therapeutics for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health indications. The company will be added to Atai’s growing list of portfolio companies looking to tackle mental health disorders with an alternative approach.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Swedish electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is in talks with U.S. and European venture capital firms and industrial partners to find new owners, its top chief said, as its Chinese parent battles default on more than $300 billion in debts. National...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy