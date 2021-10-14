CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Hayley Orrantia says she spent the entirety of her 20s on ‘The Goldbergs’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 11 days ago

Hayley Orrantia shared that there was a missing piece in “The Goldbergs” cast after George Segal passed away. She also talked about how she has been on the show for nine years and is not ready, mentally or emotionally, for it to be over.

“The Goldbergs” airs on at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 14. 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Hayley Orrantia
George Segal
