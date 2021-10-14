CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Hocus Pocus Star 2 Feature Allison And Her Yabbos? Here’s The Latest From The Actress

Every October folks celebrate the Halloween season. And for many that includes a year watch of the classic Disney movie Hocus Pocus. A sequel is currently in development with the trio of original stars, to the delight of generations of fans. But will Hocus Pocus 2 feature Allison and her yabbos? Here’s the latest from the actress.

Hocus Pocus 2 has been a part of the overall conversation when it comes to Hollywood since around 2019 when the idea was first revealed. The first movie was a lot of fun and it’s one of those that a lot of people, including myself, still watch since it’s witty, charming, and despite having much darker undertones it follows the Disney model quite well, especially considering that the comedic qualities it possesses kind of dulls the otherwise disturbing aspects of it. Keep in mind that the witches were consuming the life force of children, which would be evil enough when taken in a different direction pertaining to horror. Then comes the idea that they serve Satan, they were hung in the sight of pretty much everyone present, and they had a spellbook that was alive in a way. Then tack on the fact that there were a few other moments in the movie that could have been seen as uniquely disturbing, and it’s easy to get the idea that as innocent as Disney tries to make their movies, it’s like putting a cushy blanket over the TV when a grisly horror movie is on, it only dulls so much.
Popular Instagram Couple Stumbles Upon ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Set!

Recently, Kiel and Sarah were out for a walk and stumbled upon the set for the upcoming Disney sequel, Hocus Pocus 2! Both of the Instagrammers shared photos of the spooky set to their Stories. Sarah captioned one image, “Rainy morning walk to sneak a peek at the set of...
Hocus Pocus star says she hasn't heard anything about joining the sequel

Hocus Pocus 2 is only a year away from release, and frankly we couldn't be more excited to see the return of the Sanderson sisters. Of course, we know that Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy are all coming back to the franchise for the Disney+ sequel, though another original star is less sure about her future in the franchise.
Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
Hocus Pocus Star Claims They Haven't Heard Any Updates About Sequel Involvement

Following reports that a Hocus Pocus follow-up was officially being developed, many audiences wondered who, if any, of the original cast would be returning to reprise their roles, with stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy eventually confirming they were ready to play the Sanderson sisters again. However, star of the original film Vinessa Shaw recently claimed that she hasn't heard any updates about the project, which will leave both fans, and Shaw herself, speculating about what the upcoming narrative could potentially explore. Stay tuned for details on the Hocus Pocus sequel and see Shaw in her new film The Blazing World when it hits theaters and On Demand on October 15th.
Why the Stars of Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Want the Original Film Cast to Make Cameos

The Amazon Original YA horror series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiered on Wednesday night with an outdoor screening at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Based on the iconic 1997 slasher movie which was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, the eight-episode series maintains the same initial set-up as its source material. The series follows a group of friends who are bound together after they cover up a tragic accident that occurred on the night of their high school graduation. One year later, they...
