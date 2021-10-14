US Senate's Latest Antitrust Bill Targets Amazon, Apple, Google: CNBC

While Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has many naysayers, on-chain data clearly shows an overwhelming majority of its holders are profiting off of their trades. What Happened: According to on-chain data provided by IntoTheBlock, 70% of all Dogecoin-holding wallets saw the value of their coins increase compared to what they were worth when they transferred them to their wallets. The report follows the coin gaining 9% within 24 hours and trading at $0.26 following yet another slew of bullish tweets by tech tycoon Elon Musk.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO