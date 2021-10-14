CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Medalla Expands to New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Wisconsin

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Florida – Medalla Light continues to make its way into the United States market, this time arriving in the states of New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. “This has been an unprecedented expansion plan for Medalla Light and it has been made possible not only because of the response of Puerto Rican residents in the eastern U.S. coast but also because of the quality of our product. The name Medalla Light has its place among connoisseurs of good beer and we continue to bet on conquering their palates,” said Jorge Bracero, Chief Marketing Officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico.

www.brewbound.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hampshire, TN
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Cervecera De Puerto Rico#Puerto Ricans#Ajax Distributor#Tri Star Beverage#Import Craft

Comments / 0

Community Policy