Medalla Expands to New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Wisconsin

ORLANDO, Florida – Medalla Light continues to make its way into the United States market, this time arriving in the states of New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. “This has been an unprecedented expansion plan for Medalla Light and it has been made possible not only because of the response of Puerto Rican residents in the eastern U.S. coast but also because of the quality of our product. The name Medalla Light has its place among connoisseurs of good beer and we continue to bet on conquering their palates,” said Jorge Bracero, Chief Marketing Officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico.