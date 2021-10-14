CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidy Bryant Signs Overall Deal With Universal Television

Aidy Bryant, best known for starring in "Saturday Night Live, has signed an overall deal with Universal Television to develop and produce projects for the studio. Bryant is currently in her tenth season at "SNL." Most recently, she co-created, wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in "Shrill," the three season Hulu comedy based on Lindy West's essay collection of the same name. Bryant is a four-time Emmy award nominee: she's received two nominations for supporting comedy actress and one for original music and lyrics for "SNL" as well as a nomination for lead comedy actress for "Shrill."

