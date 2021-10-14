Woman’s death at Faster Horses determined to be ‘natural’ causes

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — Almost three months after multiple deaths at the Faster Horses Festival, the circumstances around one woman’s death have been determined.

On the morning of July 17, 30-year-old M elissa Donna Havens was found dead on festival grounds.

MLive/Jackson Citizen Patriot obtained Havens’ death certificate from the Lewanee County clerk.

According to the certificate, Havens’ manner of death was “natural,” citing complications from obesity, drugs, and alcohol.

For investigative reasons, Havens’ death has been listed as an accident, according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Mike Peterson.

According to MLive, a man Havens was seen with before her death has yet to be located by police,

“There is no sign of foul play or struggle for us to believe this is a homicide,” Peterson said.

While the exact time of Havens’ death is unknown, she was pronounced dead at 8:34 a.m.

Four people died this year at the Faster Horses Festival, including Dawson Brown, Richie Mays Jr. and Kole Sova, who died from c arbon monoxide poisoning on July 17 .

The festival released a statement following the deaths, saying:

All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department. We will continue to stay in close contact with The Lenawee County Sheriff and all other Law enforcement agencies, and follow their lead regarding any and all information as it is officially confirmed. Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.” BOC

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.