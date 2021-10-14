Disney announces more holiday entertainment coming to Walt Disney World including a stage show for Disney Very Merriest After Hours

It’s an exciting time to be at Walt Disney World Resort! We just launched The World’s Most Magical Celebration, with dazzling new EARidescent experiences in every corner of our world. Of course, our cast is at the heart of everything, and since the reopening of our theme parks, Walt Disney World Resort is proud to have returned more than 50,000 cast members to work. Now, more than 65,000 are working across the resort, and we are hiring hundreds more each week as we continue to open more resorts and guest locations. Today, I’m thrilled to tell you we’re bringing back more entertainment cast members this fall, as we relaunch some favorite live entertainment experiences at all four theme parks and beyond!

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO