Disney announces more holiday entertainment coming to Walt Disney World including a stage show for Disney Very Merriest After Hours

By WDWMAGIC Staff
wdwmagic.com
 4 days ago

Disney has just announced more entertainment coming to Walt Disney World during the 2021 holiday season. The separately ticketed "Disney Very Merriest After Hours" will now include "Mickey & Minnie's Very Merry Memories." Presented on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage, the show features nods to classic Magic Kingdom holiday stage shows, including "Mickey's Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Celebrate the Season" and "Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration." Characters appearing the show include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip ‘n’ Dale.

www.wdwmagic.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Holiday Season#Pluto#Santa#Hollywood Studios#Sunset Seasons Greetings#Muppets#Dickensian
