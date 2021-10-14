CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Football: 3 implications of undefeated first half of 2021 season

By Connor Muldowney
Cover picture for the articleThrough six weeks of the 2021 season, Michigan State football is 6-0. Reading that again still doesn’t make it feel real, but it is. Mel Tucker has done a fantastic job of turning this team around in less than a year, going from 2-5 last season to 6-0 this year. He took a team that was projected to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten to an undefeated first half of 2021 and a top-10 ranking.

