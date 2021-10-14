CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developing rain storm in the Bay Area could calm wildfire activity next week

By Summer Lin
Mercury News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA potential mid-October storm could bring rain to Northern California next week, possibly quelling wildfire risk in the region, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center said “above-normal precipitation” for the West Coast could arrive next Thursday, bringing “possible record-breaking precipitation for late October” over parts of the region. Forecasters said two inches of rain over three days could fall over the Pacific Northwest.

