I remember flying into Cleveland from Mumbai two years ago, excited at how drastically my life was about to change and how lucky I was to be able to live my dreams. Three months into my stay at Oberlin, as my giddy excitement began to wane, I realized that while most of my identities were accepted and celebrated, being international was not one of them. I use the word “international” for anyone who has spent most of their life outside of the U.S., irrespective of their passport status.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO