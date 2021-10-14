Celtics Suspend Marcus Smart For Friday’s Preseason Finale For Reportedly Missing Team Flight
BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart has been suspended by the Celtics and will not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Miami Heat on Friday night. Smart’s suspension was for “breaching” a team rule, as first reported by Sham Charania of The Athletic. It was later revealed that Smart missed the team’s flight to Orlando earlier this week, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.boston.cbslocal.com
