Celtics Suspend Marcus Smart For Friday’s Preseason Finale For Reportedly Missing Team Flight

The team isn’t the same, but some of the same problems the Boston Celtics had last year flared up in their first time on the court in together this year. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum accounted for most — if not all — of the offense in a 98-97 win over the Orlando Magic to start the NBA preseason. When outside shots didn’t fall initially, jumpers were forced. The jolt the bench offered as veterans rested was only just enough to pull it out.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO