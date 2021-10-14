CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Suspend Marcus Smart For Friday’s Preseason Finale For Reportedly Missing Team Flight

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart has been suspended by the Celtics and will not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Miami Heat on Friday night. Smart’s suspension was for “breaching” a team rule, as first reported by Sham Charania of The Athletic. It was later revealed that Smart missed the team’s flight to Orlando earlier this week, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

boston.cbslocal.com

clnsmedia.com

Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart Talk About Smart’s Suspension

MIAMI, FL — Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka, Marcus Smart & Robert Williams III spoke to the media after team practice in Miami ahead of their Friday matchup with the Miami Heat. Smart was suspended by the team for reportedly missing the flight to Orlando as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
Boston Herald

Marcus Smart suspended one game for breaking team rule

Talking points were hammered down and delivered with Belichickian uniformity. The Celtics suspended Marcus Smart from the exhibition season finale in Miami on Friday night, and the matter was being handled internally without elaboration, said Ime Udoka. The Celtics coach declined to specify what Smart had done, other than to...
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Heat: Live stream, tipoff time, TV, how to watch preseason finale (Oct. 15)

The Boston Celtics wrap up their preseason schedule with a road matchup against the Miami Heat. First-year Boston coach Ime Udoka is looking to use it as a tune-up ahead of the season opener next Wednesday. But the Celtics will be shorthanded as Marcus Smart (team suspension), along with Al Horford and Jaylen Brown (positive COVID-19 cases), are unavailable. That leaves the Celtics without some key rotation players, but Udoka will be able to up minutes for those who are dressed.
NBA
