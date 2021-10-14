CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Squid Game Costumes Are Thriving Ahead of Halloween

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game has become the most popular premiere in Netflix's history, with the streaming service touting that over one-hundred million viewers have dived into the series that presents deadly childrens' games that participants take part in to clear themselves of some heavy debt. With the popularity of the series around the world continuing to grow, it certainly should be no surprise that the live-action drama is affecting Halloween sales, with costumes for both the participants and the masked soldiers running the game flying off the virtual shelves and setting the stage for a spooky season honoring the Netflix series.

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases official Squid Game merch – but you won't find a Halloween costume

Netflix has released official Squid Game merch – but those iconic green tracksuits aren't for sale, so you'll have to look elsewhere for that particular Halloween costume. Squid Game follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million). Those involved in the game wear green and white tracksuits with their individual numbers on them.
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

Every ‘Squid Game’ Costume and What You Need to Rock Them

“Squid Game” is just about the hottest series on Netflix right now (and maybe ever, if Deadline’s reporting is true), and everyone is watching it, talking about it, or, it seems — dressing as someone from it for Halloween. The dangerous-and-delicious candy from episode 3 has already reached cult status and even become its viral “Squid Game” Honeycomb Candy Challenge. So, it’s no wonder the Korean limited series has made a demand for last-minute “Squid Game” Halloween costumes reach a fever pitch. Some of the most noticeable looks of the series are matching green numbered tracksuits, red jumpsuits with fencing masks,...
TV & VIDEOS
Times Union

Squid Game costume ideas: How to dress as players, soldiers and other characters

The irony of buying a bunch of stuff to dress like a character from the Netflix drama "Squid Game" is not lost upon this article. Despite the potential conflict with the show's message, you're here to figure out how to DIY your way to looking like characters in the dystopian series. Let's just set a roadblock to be kind to those who haven't seen the show.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

This '90s Kids Movie Classic Just Cracked the Netflix Top Ten

Decades after its initial release, and two sequels later, Robin Williams's Jumanji still has a good deal of pop culture cache. The '90s classic popped back into the Netflix top ten this weekend, currently sitting in the #9 spot after having been recently added to the streaming giant's back catalogue. The movie, which stars Williams along with Bonnie Hunt (Cars) and Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), featured a board game rather than the video game that has been the focus of the story in the new series, which was reinvented beginning in 2017 by director Jake Kasdan (Zero Effect).
MOVIES
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: "Squid Game" Costume and Life-Size X-Wing Fighter

Entertainment: Hawaii contestants get face time in most recent episode of 'Tough As Nails'. Our Hawaii boys got some face time last night on "Tough As Nails." Pacific Rim Report: Why France is upset about a submarine deal?. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Rob York from the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum explains...
HONOLULU, HI
ComicBook

Viral Castlevania Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love Lenore

One Castlevania cosplay has gone viral for truly showing off why fans loved Lenore so much! After initially premiering with a four episode first season back in 2017, Castlevania returned for three more seasons to bring its full story to a close by the end of the fourth season's run. This story grew from its initial focus on Trevor Belmont and its central trio of characters to expand to a whole new wave of potential protagonists and antagonists that each had their own goals in mind. None more unique perhaps than Lenore as we learned through the series.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NME

Netflix Asia executive reveals the original title of ‘Squid Game’

Netflix Asia executive Kim Min-young has revealed that the streaming service’s hit series Squid Game originally had a different name. In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, Kim shared her thoughts on the international success of Squid Game and how show had maintained its cultural authenticity while still being globally accessible. She also spoke about how the streaming platform had initially given the hit series a different name due to fears that international audiences might not connect with the title Squid Game.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2021

November is going to be a pretty big month for Disney+, as the popular streaming service looks to begin its third year of existence. Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, showing incredible growth since then and becoming one of Netflix's biggest competitors in the streaming landscape. To celebrate the launch anniversary, Disney is hosting another Disney+, which is set to be packed with new movie and TV offerings, but that's just one day out of the entire month. There are new titles heading to Disney+ all throughout November.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Netflix Squid Game schools warning sent to parents

A council has written to parents and guardians of school children warning of the dangers of "replicating games from the Squid Game programme". The Netflix South Korean thriller series tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of children's games. Its popularity...
EDUCATION
CNBC

Netflix's 'Squid Game' is reportedly worth almost $900 million

Netflix's "Squid Game" will reportedly generate almost $900 million in impact value for the company. The company recently said the South Korean series was its biggest series launch ever, topping 111 million viewers globally and beating out "Bridgerton." Streaming studios including Netflix have bet big on international growth, where production...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Squid Game Is Close to Being a Billion Dollar Hit for Netflix

Squid Game is a bonafide hit. In addition to being Netflix's most-watched series ever, it might end up earning the stream an insane amount of money. A new report from Bloomberg suggests the Korean-language series has generated over $890 million in an "impact value" for the streamer. A show's impact value is a proprietary metric used by Netflix to consider a property's respective economic contribution while factoring in subscriber costs and other additional revenues.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Netflix Movie Trilogy Getting a Spinoff TV Series

One of the most popular movie franchises on Netflix is now making the move to television. Lara Jean and Peter made rom-coms cool again with To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which quickly stole the hearts of Netflix subscribers everywhere and became an entire trilogy. After three movies with Lana Condor's character in the spotlight, the To All the Boys franchise is writing letters with a different lead. Kitty, Lara Jean's younger sister, is getting her own TV series.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Dragon Prince: Battlecharged Brings the Hit Netflix Series to Tabletops With Fast and Fun Combat

The world and characters from Netflix's hit animated fantasy series The Dragon Prince come to tabletops in The Dragon Prince: Battlecharged from Brotherwise Games. Brotherwise describes Battlecharged as "a fast-paced battling game" in which players each choose two of the eight characters from the show to form a team and go head-to-head and skirmish-style combat. The available characters include Ezran, Callum, Rayla, Amaya, Janai, Claudia, Soren, and Viren, and each comes with a different miniature and a unique deck of cards. Brotherwise Games sent ComicBook.com a copy of the game to check out, and, having played it, it seems like something The Dragon Prince fans will enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Reveals Curious Weakness of Tanjiro's Black Sword

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed a curious weakness of Tanjiro Kamado's black sword with the newest episode of the anime! The much anticipated second season of the series is now running at full steam as the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has kicked it with the second episode of the new season. After watching Kyojuro Rengoku investigating the mystery behind the Mugen Train, now he (along with Tanjiro's company) are riding the train and waiting for the main threat to show itself. In that time, Tanjiro and Rengoku are able to have a pretty eye-opening conversation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Cobra Kai Playmates 2-Packs Are On Sale Now

Playmates Toys has released 2-packs that include 6-inch figures of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles facing off against stars of Netflix's Cobra Kai series. Just imagine these tournament matchups - Raphael vs. John Kreese, Leonardo vs. Miguel Diaz, Michelangelo vs. Daniel LaRusso, and Donatello vs. Johnny Lawrence. The idea of combining...
COMICS
ComicBook

Everything Leaving Hulu in November 2021

The calendar will flip to November in just a couple of weeks. Not only does that mean we're through Spooky Season and on the way to Thanksgiving, it also means a new month of streaming titles on services like Hulu. Unfortunately, every wave of new streaming additions is accompanied by a bunch of departures. Hulu will be losing quite a few titles over the course of November, some of which will be more disappointing to fans than others.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Premiere Nabs Surprising Rating Overseas

Demon Slayer season 2 debuted a week ago, and now the official ratings for the anime series' return are in - and they give Demon Slayer fans all the reason in the world to be excited! According to reports, the first episode of Demon Slayer season 2 scored a 10.0% rating. For those that don't know, that means that roughly 10% of all Japanese households tuned in to watch the Demon Slayer anime's return. That's a pretty stunning number, which sets the Demon Slayer anime on par with some of Japan's biggest police or medical procedural shows - the equivalent of an anime earning Grey's Anatomy or CBS procedural numbers, in the US.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Debuts Mugen Train Arc Opening, Ending: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released its new opening and ending theme for Season 2's take on the Mugen Train arc! The second season of the much anticipated anime is now running ahead at full steam with the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. While these first few episodes will be featuring much of the same footage and material that fans had already seen with the Mugen Train feature film, they'll be accompanied with some new music and that of course includes a brand new opening and ending theme sequence not seen before.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy