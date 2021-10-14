Squid Game Costumes Are Thriving Ahead of Halloween
Squid Game has become the most popular premiere in Netflix's history, with the streaming service touting that over one-hundred million viewers have dived into the series that presents deadly childrens' games that participants take part in to clear themselves of some heavy debt. With the popularity of the series around the world continuing to grow, it certainly should be no surprise that the live-action drama is affecting Halloween sales, with costumes for both the participants and the masked soldiers running the game flying off the virtual shelves and setting the stage for a spooky season honoring the Netflix series.comicbook.com
Comments / 1