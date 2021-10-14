Olivia Rodrigo feeling the pressure to make successful sophomore album

Olivia Rodrigo became a superstar before she ever set foot on a stage. In January, the then seventeen-year-old Disney actress emerged as pop music’s queen of quarantine, skyrocketing to overnight international fame with her debut single “Drivers License,” which broke streaming records and became the background music for millions of TikToks from fans eager to share in the song’s themes of heartbreak. Rodrigo doubled down on her success by delivering the angsty and inescapable smash hits “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U.” By late May, her vulnerable, pop-punk–tinged debut album Sour crushed her previous Spotify records and helped her make history as the first artist to debut his or her first two singles in top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO