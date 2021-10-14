CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conjuring's True Story Revealed in New Documentary

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming documentary film titled Bathsheba: Search for Evil claims to be telling the true story behind The Conjuring, the long-running horror franchise that stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as a heavily-fictionalized version of real-world paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren and their time with the Perron family who, in the early 1970s, experienced what they said was a haunting by the ghost of a witch named Bathsheba Sherman. The documentary, as the title suggests, will not focus on the Warrens, but on Sherman. The current owners of the "Conjuring house" claim that the place is haunted to this day.

Vera Farmiga
