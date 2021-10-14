7 Rye Cocktails That Will Warm You Up This Fall
Rye whiskey is a classic American spirit offering bold, dry and spicy elements to any cocktail. It pairs well with everything from brandy and vermouth to nutmeg and apples. Rye cocktails are perfect for the cold weather and there are plenty of ways to enjoy them. Try an updated classic like the Memorial Union Old Fashioned or try something appropriately seasonal like the Mott & Mulberry which features apple cider, maple syrup, and lemon. Here are seven rye cocktails guaranteed to keep you feeling cozy.www.foodandwine.com
Comments / 0