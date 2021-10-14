CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year Betting Preview: Cade Cunningham set to validate top pick status

By Kyle Wood
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIUJW_0cROkrY300

No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham is the betting favorite to be the Rookie of the Year, but he faces some stiff competition.

The top-tier rookies won’t be on display Tuesday when the NBA season kicks off, but we’ll see the top five picks in action Wednesday.

SI Betting will make the case for each of the favorites for the NBA’s season-long individual awards leading into the season opener.

You can find the latest NBA futures odds from SI Sportsbook here . Let’s get into the Rookie of the Year favorites:

2021-22 NBA Awards Betting Previews: MVP | ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVdXt_0cROkrY300

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Green (+250)

Green’s path to the NBA is unique.

After a decorated high school career, Green opted to earn money right away by joining the NBA G League’s Ignite instead of attending college. He impressed in 15 games with the Ignite, averaging 17.9 points on 46% shooting and 36% from deep.

Prior to his G League stint, Green was the No. 2 player in the 2020 class behind only Cade Cunningham. Green and Cunningham went second and first, respectively, in the NBA Draft, arriving in different ways since Cunningham opted to play collegiately.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Houston was probably the best landing spot for Green, a 6-foot-6 scorer, among the lottery teams. Kevin Porter Jr., is already established as the point guard of the future, and the Rockets also have a potential franchise player in Christian Wood down low. The Rockets are unlikely to compete in the West ( SI Sportsbook has their win total at 27.5 ), but Green can flourish as a scorer the way this roster is constructed.

If Green can help Houston exceed expectations, form a promising backcourt alongside Porter and post gaudy scoring numbers, he can be the Rookie of the Year.

Cade Cunningham (+250)

Cunningham is dealing with a right ankle injury that has largely kept him out of Pistons training camp and will likely prevent him from playing in any preseason games. Those reps and ramp-up time are important for any rookie, even a First-Team All-American like Cunningham. But he was the No. 1 pick for a reason.

In his one year at Oklahoma State, Cunningham averaged 20.1 points and shot 40% from three-point range. Cunningham wasn’t an elite distributor—he averaged more turnovers per game (4.0) than assists (3.5)—but he made up for that with his scoring and shooting numbers.

Cunningham is walking into a favorable situation for his ROY campaign. Detroit features talented young players like Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes, and Jerami Grant asserted himself as a 20-point per game scorer last season. Still, Cunningham won’t need to fight for playing time or the ball. Detroit will again be a bottom-tier team.

The only first-year player on a bad team to claim Rookie of the Year honors in the last five years was Luka Dončić, who, like Cunningham, is also an oversized guard who can shoot it from deep. The stats will be there for Cunningham to make his case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRzsN_0cROkrY300

James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Suggs (+750)

Suggs was a bit of a do-everything player in his one year at Gonzaga. The Magic, his new team, need help everywhere.

After trading Nikola Vučević last year, the team finished with its worst winning percentage in seven years. In exchange, the Magic got a lot younger — the projected starting five, including Suggs, only has one player older than 23: Terrence Ross.

Orlando was the second-worst offensive team in the NBA last season and a bottom-tier defensive team. Suggs, a former football player, is a stout defender and a capable scorer, averaging more than 14 points per game on 50% shooting.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A Rookie of the Year season for Suggs would mean Orlando does not finish with the worst record in the NBA as projected , Suggs fills up the stat sheet in the same manner he did in college both offensively and defensively and he flashes potential as a two-way guard alongside second-year point guard Cole Anthony.

Suggs winning this award would likely resemble a Malcolm Brogdon-type rookie season, rather than an Andrew Wiggins-esque campaign.

Evan Mobley (+900)

It’s extremely rare for a big man to win Rookie of the Year. Blake Griffin and Karl Anthony Towns are the only power forwards or centers to do so since 2010.

So, what does Mobley have to do to be an outlier? Average a double-double, for starters, since Towns and Griffin both averaged double-digit points and rebounds as rookies. Mobley was one of the best college rebounders last year with USC.

Check out the latest Rookie of the Year odds at SI Sportsbook

Being paired with Jarrett Allen to form a sizable front court could bode well for Mobley’s ROY prospects. Allen has never been a score-first player and he does most of his work around the rim. Mobley was an infrequent three-point shooter with USC, taking just 1.2 per game and shooting 30%, but he may be forced to expand his range to space the floor with Allen down low.

He’ll also benefit from playing with two good, young distributors in Colin Sexton and Darius Garland, who can set him up with easy buckets.

Mobley will have to do a lot to stand out as a rookie not only playing with the lowly Cavaliers but also as a center in a class with exciting, high-scoring guards.

THE PICK: Cunningham.

It’s been three years since a No. 1 pick won rookie of the year (Ben Simmons, drafted in 2016, won the award in the 2017-2018 season). Cunningham bursts onto the scene as a volume scorer for Detroit and ends that streak this year.

More Betting:

Betting ramification of Jon Gruden's Resignation
Composite Week 7 College Football Picks
NFL Week 5 Betting Recap
TNF: Eagles-Bucs Player Props


Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to miss time after rolling ankle

Detroit is going to give the keys to the offense to No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and let him learn on the job. But that plan took a slight detour when Cunningham tweaked his ankle. The initial report last Friday — via Rod Beard of the Detroit News — made it sound like nothing and that Cunningham would play in the team’s preseason opener Oct. 6 (Wednesday).
NBA
Sporting News

Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings 2021: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, more sleepers for redraft, dynasty leagues

This year, rookies could have a bigger impact than usual in fantasy basketball leagues because the 2021 NBA Draft class was loaded with talent. With a handful of rookies are set to make an immediate impact, you'll want to keep tabs on when to select these first-year players. Top rookies Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, and Evan Mobley are circled on everyone's cheat sheet, but what about under-the-radar youngsters like Bones Hyland, Kai Jones, and Corey Kispert? You might not find them on typical rankings lists, but these types of rookies are potential deep-league sleepers and worthwhile dynasty stashes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Sporting News

Top NBA shooting guards for 2021-22: Ranking all 30 starters

The position is unique to evaluate with a handful of established stars, rising talents, skill specialists and rookies eager to make an immediate impact in the league. A youth movement has already begun with players like Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell stating their case to be the best at the position, but what about players like Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and CJ McCollum who have seen sustained success for years now? After sliding over to point guard last year in Brooklyn, does James Harden revert to piling up points at the two with Irving now sidelined indefinately? With Klay Thompson expected to make his return some time around Christmas, where does the three-time NBA champion rank?
NBA
Sporting News

2021-22 NBA Season Guide: Team-by-team previews and award predictions

On Tuesday, Oct. 19 (ET), the NBA will open its 75th anniversary season with a star-studded doubleheader that will see the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets and a rematch of last season's thrilling Play-In Game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. That's just the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Awards#Nba Draft#Rookies#The Nba G League#G League#The Nba Draft#Rockets#Christian Wood#Si Sportsbook
NBC Sports

Predicting the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year

Winning NBA Rookie of the Year is a two-part equation. Part of it is talent, of course, but the other key ingredient is opportunity — what rookie is going to get to play heavy minutes with the ball in his hands and put up numbers?. NBA GMs predicted a two-man...
NBA
Mining Journal

Detroit Pistons hoping No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham is the star they’ve sought

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons desperately hope Cade Cunningham is the superstar they have been searching for in their long climb back to being a contender. Detroit took the Oklahoma State star with the first pick and Cunningham looked into the history of No. 1 overall picks in the NBA draft, saying it was fun to do as he entered his rookie season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

5 best futures bets for the 2021-22 NBA season

A new NBA season is almost upon us, and it’s time to take a look at some futures bets that may prove profitable for the 2021-22 season. Let’s continue our NBA odds series and make a prediction or pick for five different futures bets on FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s five solid...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham returned to practice on Monday

Cade Cunningham participated in some of the Detroit Pistons’ practice on Monday as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury, head coach Dwane Casey said. The update from Casey offered another positive sign Cunningham is progressing toward a return to the court. Casey on Sunday said Cunningham is on course to play in the regular-season opener on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
SportsGrid

NBA 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Odds and Analysis

With the NBA regular season getting underway, let’s take a look at the Rookie of the Year futures market. I’ve compiled a group of players that could be in contention to win the award. Since we’ll be investing in each player, I’ve given each a buy, hold, or pass recommendation based on their chances of winning the award.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy