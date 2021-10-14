ABC7 hosts group of medical experts answering your questions about children and vaccines

Federal health officials could be just weeks away from authorizing COVID vaccinations for children between ages 5 and 11.

With many parents having questions about the issue, ABC7's Denise Dador on Thursday hosted a livestreamed conversation with a group of medical experts to get answers.

The panel included Dr. David Bronstein, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Priya Soni, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Cedars-Sinai's Maxine Dunitz Children's Health Center, and Dr. John Rodarte, a pediatrician.