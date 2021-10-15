CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trans Netflix staff plan walkout over Chappelle special

 4 days ago
Dave Chappelle, 48, has been accused of transphobia over Netflix specials including "The Closer" /AFP

Transgender Netflix employees are planning a walkout to protest a Dave Chappelle comedy special they say is transphobic as the streamer's content chief again defended the controversial episode, US media reported Thursday.

In "The Closer," stand-up star Chappelle asserts "gender is a fact" and criticizes what he says is the thin skin of the trans community. The episode has been condemned by multiple LGBTQ groups.

An internal message among trans employees this week accuses Netflix of "repeatedly releasing content that harms the Trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and uplifts Trans content," according to The Verge.

The walkout is reportedly planned for next Wednesday.

Trans identity has become a contentious topic within entertainment in recent years, as those in the industry have waded into a debate increasingly dominated by fluid notions of gender.

"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling sparked an uproar last year with controversial comments asserting the reality of biological sex that many deemed to be transphobic.

The planned protest comes after co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent a company-wide email seen by multiple US outlets that said the Chappelle episode was popular, an important expression of artistic freedom, and would not cause real-world harm.

He previously told employees that Netflix would not be removing the show, which first appeared on the platform last week.

Three Netflix employees were reportedly suspended after crashing a virtual meeting for executives over the episode.

But Terra Field, a software engineer who identifies as queer and trans, tweeted Tuesday that she had been "re-instated" and "felt vindicated."

In his latest routine, Chappelle says he does not hate transgender people, and tells a long anecdote about a trans woman comic, whom he describes as a friend, who came to his defense in earlier entanglements with the community.

Chappelle, 48, has also been accused of transphobia over previous Netflix specials.

Netflix did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.

Fox News

Dave Chappelle declares he has no worries about getting canceled following Netflix controversy: 'I love it'

Dave Chappelle on Thursday laughed off any efforts to get him and his new Netflix special "The Closer" canceled. The 48-year-old performer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a screening of his documentary. The sold-out crowd also watched performances by Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Jon Hamm, Nas, Lizzo, poet Amir Sulaiman, Jeff Rose, Talib Kweli and more.
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
NME

Family of trans woman defends Dave Chappelle over controversial jokes

The family of Daphne Dorman, a trans woman who died by suicide in 2019, have defended Dave Chappelle over his controversial comments on the trans community. Chappelle made the references in his new Netflix stand-up special The Closer, which included voicing his support for Harry Potter author JK Rowling. “They...
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
Daily Targum

You're not funny, you're just insensitive: Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer' is wildly offensive to LGBTQ+ community

Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix comedy special, "The Closer," has become the most recent, and perhaps the most significant, of Chappelle’s long history of scandals relating to his controversial material. The comedian’s entire career revolves around his enjoyment of making people mad and delivering jokes that are offensive, uncomfortable and degrading. "The Closer" is no different and has received immense backlash.
Popculture

Netflix Adding Another Dave Chappelle Project Amidst Transphobia Controversy

As the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up special continues, Netflix will be adding another one of the comedian's productions to its catalog in a couple of weeks. The service has acquired the license to Dave Chappelle's Block Party - a documentary and variety show with a mix of music and comedy performances filmed in the early-2000s. It is scheduled to go up on Netflix on Monday, Nov. 1, unless something changes in the ongoing protests of Chappelle's transphobic rhetoric.
dayton.com

Chappelle is loving ‘being canceled’

LOS ANGELES — Backlash be darned, Yellow Springs-based Dave Chappelle is apparently basking in the glory of being canceled. The veteran comedian received a standing ovation and a raucous fireworks display at the Hollywood Bowl last Thursday, Oct. 7, during a screening of his untitled documentary — as if he hadn’t just been widely criticized for transphobic remarks he made in his new Netflix special, “The Closer.”
AFP

Free speech or hate speech? Netflix at eye of LGBTQ storm

Netflix has been plunged into America's culture wars by a Dave Chappelle comedy special that raises concerns about free speech and censorship but has been slammed by its own employees as transphobic. In "The Closer," boundary-pushing mega-star Chappelle responds to critics who have accused him of mocking transgender people in the past by asserting that "gender is a fact" and accusing LGBTQ people of being "too sensitive." "In our country you can shoot and kill" a Black man, "but you'd better not hurt a gay person's feelings," says the stand-up comic, who is Black. While the show has been condemned by LGBTQ groups -- including GLAAD, which cited studies linking stereotypes about minorities to real-world harm -- Netflix has so far stood firm, insisting the show will not be taken down.
HuffingtonPost

Dave Chappelle Shrugs Off Backlash: ‘If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It’

Dave Chappelle is laughing off recent attempts to “cancel” him. Earlier this week, LGBTQ advocates condemned his transphobic and homophobic jokes and misconceptions in his new comedy special, “The Closer,” which premiered on Netflix Tuesday. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group, even issued a statement on Wednesday urging the streaming service to pull the special.
