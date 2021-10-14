Games to watch in Week 7 of Oregon high school football

— Top Oregon HS football games — Week 7. South Albany (4-2) at West Albany (6-0), 7 p.m. Thursday. Since this crosstown rivalry resumed in 2018 after a four-year hiatus while West Albany was in Class 6A, it’s been all Bulldogs by a combined 120-9 score to improve their lead in the series to 29-17. But the RedHawks already have won as many games as they won in the previous three seasons combined and look like they could give West Albany a run for its money.