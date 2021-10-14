CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Observing Oxidation at the Atomic Level with Guangwen Zhou

By Brookhaven National Laboratory
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 100 years, scientists have studied chemical reactions in which elements combine with oxygen to form oxides. Traditionally, studies on oxides relied on ex situ characterization, which captures changes after a reaction has occurred. But today, instruments capable of monitoring dynamic processes as they happen in real time and under reaction conditions are providing new insights into oxidation at the atomic scale. Several of these in situ and operando instruments exist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facility at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Since 2010, Guangwen Zhou—a professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department, interim director of the Materials Science and Engineering Program, associator director for the Institute for Materials Research, and principal investigator of the Surface and Interface Laboratory at Binghamton University, State University of New York (SUNY)—has been performing in situ and operando microscopy and spectroscopy in the CFN Electron Microscopy, Proximal Probes, and Theory and Computation Facilities to understand the fundamental mechanisms of oxidation. Prior to joining Binghamton faculty in 2007, Zhou was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, postdoctoral researcher at Argonne National Laboratory, and research associate at Beijing Laboratory of Electron Microscopy at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He received a PhD in materials science from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s degree in physics from Beijing University of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Xiangtan University. Over his career, Zhou has published more than 200 journal papers and received several awards, including the National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) Award and the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
virginia.edu

Grad Student Seeks to Use DOE Award to Understand Green Tech at the Atomic Level

Perrin Godbold is exploring green energy by trying to understand its most basic elements. “My dissertation is on atomic control over nanocrystal catalysts for the purposes of green energy technologies,” Godbold, of Stanardsville, said. “Even though nanomaterials are very tiny, atoms are even smaller, so one nanocrystal could have hundreds or even thousands of atoms in it, each one capable of doing chemistry. So, to be able to control the chemistry, you must control the synthesis of these materials down to the atom.”
STANARDSVILLE, VA
sciencex.com

Researchers discovered the world's first monolayer silicon carbide: Towards atomic-level semiconductor technologies

Theoretical studies have predicted that 2D SiC has a stable graphene-like honeycomb structure and is a direct band gap semiconducting material. Experimentally, however, the growth of 2D SiC has challenged scientists for decades because bulk silicon carbide is a strong covalently bonded material. Additionally, bulk SiC exists in more than 250 polytypes, further complicating the synthesis process.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Single atom catalysts push the boundaries of heterogeneous catalysis

Single atom catalysts hold the potential to significantly impact the chemical and energy industrial sectors. This editorial introduces the state of the field along with a collection of Articles and Comments that encapsulate the ongoing efforts of the research community in this field. The catalysis community has long utilized inorganic...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Inter-atomic photon emission during contact-electrification

Contact electrification can arise when physical contact occurs between two materials. In a new report now published on Science Advances, Ding Li, and a team of scientists in nanoscience, nanoenergy and materials science in China and the U.S., detailed atomic-featured photon emission spectra between two solid materials. Electron transfer can take place at the interface from an atom in one material to another atom in another material, alongside photon emission, during contact electrification.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic#Gross Domestic Product#U S Department Of Energy#Binghamton University#Suny#Proximal Probes#Xiangtan University#Journal
Newswise

Imaging Technique Reveals Strains and Defects in Vanadium Oxide

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — Researchers led by Edwin Fohtung, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, have developed a new technique for revealing defects in nanostructured vanadium oxide, a widely used transition metal with many potential applications including electrochemical anodes, optical applications, and supercapacitors. In the research — which was published in an article in the Royal Chemical Society journal, CrystEngComm, and also featured on the cover of the edition — the team detailed a lens-less microscopy technique to capture individual defects embedded in vanadium oxide nanoflakes.
PHYSICS
Newswise

Creating and Studying Radioactive Molecules Advances Nuclear Structure and Fundamental Symmetry Studies

An international team performed the world’s first measurement of how the size of the radium nucleus modifies the structure of molecules containing different radium isotopes. The research used a combination of lasers and ion traps at the Isotope mass Separator On-Line (ISOLDE) Radioactive Ion Beam Facility at CERN. The team studied the quantum structure of radium monofluoride (RaF) molecules. Quantum structure dictates the energy levels and how these levels change under different conditions. Scientists predict that RaF molecules are useful for studying the violation of certain fundamental symmetries found in nature. The team measured the changes in electronic energy levels when one of the radium nuclei was replaced with a different isotope. This demonstrates the extreme sensitivity of these molecules to the interaction of electrons and nuclei at short distances.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Quick detection of uranium isotopes helps safeguard nuclear materials

Newswise — Analytical chemists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a rapid way to measure isotopic ratios of uranium and plutonium collected on environmental swipes, which could help International Atomic Energy Agency analysts detect the presence of undeclared nuclear activities or material. “This method builds...
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Controlling Thin Films with Atomic “Spray Painting”

Newswise — Without thin films, there would be no modern electronics or high-quality mirrors. The semiconductor chips used in our cell phones and computers rely on thin films made of different materials, including metal oxides that contain at least one metal as well as oxygen. Metal oxide thin films serve...
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Newswise

Jose Rodriguez Named Fellow of the American Vacuum Society

Newswise — UPTON, NY—José Rodriguez, a chemist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory and an adjunct professor in the departments of Chemistry and Materials Science and Chemical Engineering at Stony Brook University, has been named a 2021 Fellow of the American Vacuum Society (AVS). The award recognizes AVS members who have made sustained and outstanding technical contributions throughout their careers in areas of interest to the society.
CHEMISTRY
Physics World

Atoms and molecules make vortex beams

A wave-like property previously only seen in beams of light and electrons has been observed for the first time in atoms and molecules. By passing beams of helium and neon through a grid of specially shaped nanoslits, researchers led by Edvardas Narevicius of Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science succeeded in giving the beams a non-zero orbital angular momentum (OAM). The resulting structures are known vortex beams, and they could be used for fundamental physics studies such as probing the internal structure of protons.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
Newswise

Two Brookhaven Lab Physicists Named APS Fellows

Newswise — UPTON, NY—The American Physical Society (APS) has elected two scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory as 2021 APS fellows. With more than 45,000 members from academia, government, and industry, APS seeks to advance and share physics knowledge through research journals, scientific meetings, and activities in education, outreach, and advocacy. Each year, a very small percentage of APS members are elevated to the status of fellow through a nomination and selection process. Fellows are recognized for their exceptional contributions to physics, including in research, applications, leadership and service, and education.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Uncovering the secrets of ultra-low frequency gravitational waves

Newswise — New methods of detecting ultra-low frequency gravitational waves can be combined with other, less sensitive measurements to deliver fresh insights into the early development of our universe, according to researchers at the University of Birmingham. Gravitational waves - ripples in the fabric of Einstein's spacetime - that cross...
ASTRONOMY
APS Physics

Nobel Prize: Complexity from Atoms to Atmospheres

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics honors research on complex systems that undergo significant fluctuations, including glasses and Earth’s climate. This story will be updated with a longer explanation of the Nobel-winning work on Thursday, 7 Oct. The Nobel Prize in Physics this year recognizes efforts to make sense of...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Iridium metallene oxide for acidic oxygen evolution catalysis

Exploring new materials is essential in the field of material science. Especially, searching for optimal materials with utmost atomic utilization, ideal activities and desirable stability for catalytic applications requires smart design of materials' structures. Herein, we report iridium metallene oxide: 1"‰T phase-iridium dioxide (IrO2) by a synthetic strategy combining mechanochemistry and thermal treatment in a strong alkaline medium. This material demonstrates high activity for oxygen evolution reaction with a low overpotential of 197 millivolt in acidic electrolyte at 10 milliamperes per geometric square centimeter (mA cmgeoâˆ’2). Together, it achieves high turnover frequencies of 4.2 sUPDâˆ’1 (3.0 sBETâˆ’1) at 1.50"‰V vs. reversible hydrogen electrode. Furthermore, 1T-IrO2 also shows little degradation after 126"‰hours chronopotentiometry measurement under the high current density of 250"‰mA cmgeoâˆ’2 in proton exchange membrane device. Theoretical calculations reveal that the active site of Ir in 1T-IrO2 provides an optimal free energy uphill in *OH formation, leading to the enhanced performance. The discovery of this 1T-metallene oxide material will provide new opportunities for catalysis and other applications.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Researchers find few adverse health effects in wildlife exposed to low levels of radiation from the Fukushima nuclear accident

Newswise — More than 10 years ago, the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami damaged the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant, resulting in a massive release of radioactive material into the environment. Radiation dose rates led to the evacuation of over 150,000 residents from an area estimated at 444 square miles. Although people were evacuated, wildlife remained within the Fukushima Exclusion Zone, as it is sometimes called, and generations of animals have since been exposed to radiation levels above the safety threshold for human occupancy.
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Biomolecular Engineer Wins Grant to Make Microorganism-Inspired Machines

Newswise — What do the cylinder in an internal combustion engine and the four-millimeter-long creature, Spirostomum ambiguum, have in common? Surprisingly, quite a bit. Both are similarly shaped. Both shrink to a fraction of their size in an instant. And both release about the same amount of power output per cubic centimeter in volume. But for all we know about the engine, we know relatively little about the living organism.
ENGINEERING
Newswise

How the brain navigates cities

Newswise — CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Everyone knows the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. However, when you’re walking along city streets, a straight line may not be possible. How do you decide which way to go?. A new MIT study suggests that our brains are actually not...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ucla.edu

UCLA Samueli Welcomes Bolei Zhou as Assistant Professor of Computer Science

Bolei Zhou will join the Computer Science Department at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering in early January as an assistant professor, bringing with him his expertise in computer vision and machine autonomy. Zhou plans to explore human-centric artificial intelligence for computer vision and machine autonomy. This includes developing AIs...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy