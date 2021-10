MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A high-speed chase involving Mesquite Police has ended with at least one arrest in Rockwall County. It started, according to officers, as a a traffic stop about 2:30 p.m., but the car involved refused to stop. The chase went into Rockwall County with several agencies involved. It ended on a FM 549 south of Rockwall and not far from Rockwall-Heath High School. (Credit: CBSDFW) Mesquite Police confirm a suspect is in custody, but there are no other details available at the moment.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO