Vestager Hints at Broader US-EU Collaboration on Big Tech Regs

By PYMNTS
 4 days ago
Once in a while, an old adage may be tweaked a bit. Watch what people do, not what they say, goes the saying. We’ll amend it here to: “Watch what people say, and what they do.”. And if recent remarks on the state of Big Tech from Margrethe Vestager, European...

Shropshire Star

Brexit: Brussels hints talks won’t include stripping EU judges from NI Protocol

The EU said a ‘very intense period of discussions’ has begun but suggested they may not include the role of the European Court of Justice. Brussels has signalled it is unwilling to cave to UK demands to discuss removing oversight by European judges from the Northern Ireland Protocol as post-Brexit negotiations continue.
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Spending is big tech’s superpower

I keep writing about the bonkers dollars that Big Tech companies are generating in revenue and profits. But what may be even more astounding is what the technology giants are spending to keep their businesses humming and growing long into the future. I have watched, mouth agape, as America’s five...
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

Commerce head out to save US jobs, 1 computer chip at a time

The United States once accounted for 40% of chip-making worldwide; now it's 12%. The cost of making a chip in the United States is 30% higher than in Taiwan and South Korea. A chipmaker must spend tens of millions of dollars on a prototype before seeing any revenue, a barrier for start-ups.
ECONOMY
Person
Margrethe Vestager
pymnts

The Push for a More Digital Payment Experience

“Self-service payment options give customers more control over their accounts while reducing the accounts receivable workload for the merchant,” says Brendan Tansill, president, the Americas for EVO. Read more of his insights on how digital payments can benefit consumers and merchants in “The Way Payments Are Now Done,” in which 33 payment executives discuss what payments’ “new normal” looks like.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Facebook Seeks 10,000 Engineers in EU to Create New Digital World

Facebook is looking to hire 10,000 engineers over the next five years in the European Union to advance its creation of a metaverse, a new digital world that will enable people to explore virtual places together without being in the same physical space. The company is targeting Germany, France, Italy,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Klarna Makes Preemptive Move, Overhauls BNPL Program

Buy now pay later (BNPL) FinTech Klarna is modifying its services in the U.K. ahead of new regulations expected to be handed down by financial watchdogs in the country, according to a press release. Some of the changes have to do with how certain aspects of the service are worded....
BUSINESS
#European Union#Big Tech#U S Economy#European Commission#Politico#Eu#The Department Of Justice
The Independent

EU says exports of COVID-19 vaccines now top 1 billion mark

The European Union’s top official said Monday that the bloc has now exported over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world, to nations including Japan, Britain South Africa and Brazil Von der Leyen announced that, on top of the exports, the EU will donate at least half a billion doses to middle- and lower-income countries that are affected most by the pandemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

Alibaba Buys Stake in Ocean Liner Company Transfar Shipping

Chinese eCommerce platform Alibaba last year bought just over 10% of Singapore-based ocean liner operator Transfar Shipping, which sails between China and the west coast of the U.S., according to a report in The Loadstar on Monday (Oct. 18). Zhejiang Cainiao Supply Chain Management Co, a unit of Alibaba logistics-focused...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in B2B: Expensify Expands SMB Offerings; Data at the Heart of CFO’s Work

Today in B2B payments, advertising companies could benefit from digitizing B2B payments, and firms expect better customer satisfaction with increased digitization. Plus, CFOs understand data is playing a critical role in business today as finance solutions spread cross-functionality, and Expensify debuts its Free Plan for SMBs. One of the advantages...
SOFTWARE
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

US Needs Privacy Standard Like GDPR, Alphabet's Pichai Says

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, said in a recent interview that there would be a need for new regulations, specifically for privacy standards similar to what is in place in Europe, along with a need for the U.S. to stay competitive in various key areas, a Monday (Oct. 18) report from Tech Crunch said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

NY Crypto Lending Crackdown Targets Five Platforms

New York has ordered two cryptocurrency lending platforms to cease activities and warned three others to hand over information about how their businesses operate, New York Attorney General (NYAG) Letitia James said in a Monday (Oct. 18) press release. The two unnamed crypto lending platforms were ordered to stop all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union

Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland's nationalist government fear that the court's ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or a departure from the 27-nation EU like Britain did with Brexit. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Here is a look at the differing views on the matter...
POLITICS
pymnts

Google Warns Government-Backed Hackers Are on the Rise

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) is warning high-risk groups that there has been a surge in activity by government-backed hacking campaigns, up 33% so far this year over the same time period in 2020, according to a blog post. TAG has sent more than 50,000 warnings to account holders targeted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Bakkt to Take Digital Asset Network Public on NYSE

Digital asset marketplace Bakkt is going public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Monday (Oct. 18), Decrypt reported. Bakkt started as a cryptocurrency custodian that holds bitcoins for big investors but has developed into a platform for bitcoin futures trading and a mobile app that allows users to spend their digital coins on everyday goods in shops. A Visa debit card launched in June, according to the report.
MARKETS
pymnts

pymnts

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

