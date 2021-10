GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Sagal Hussein was convicted Tuesday of neglecting her son’s health to the point it caused his death, and then storing his body in her car for months. Hussein, 26, pleaded no contest to five charges: child neglect resulting in death, hiding the corpse of a child, two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, and obstruction, for the death of Josias Marquez, 5. Five other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

