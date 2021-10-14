D.R. Horton buys development site from Broward Schools for $20M

Part of a lake in the Blue Lagoon area of Miami could be filled in order to build a 1.9 million-square-foot project featuring apartments and commercial space. The city’s Urban Development Review Board on Oct. 20 will consider the application from PAJ Investment Group LLC, managed by Damodar Airan, Lalita Airan, Anil K. Aggrawal, and Satish Aggrawal in Miami. It concerns roughly nine acres of submerged land at 735 N.W. 57th Ave and 5627 N.W. Seventh St.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO