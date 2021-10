Like you, Allen Iverson has gotten too high before. And perhaps like you, too, it seems to happen almost every time he smokes. Which, he tells me, is why he’s sparked up so infrequently since his rookie season in the NBA. He says he doesn’t like talking about his past run-ins with weed, but deep down, he seems excited at the chance to confess his sativa-inspired sins. He looks up and reluctantly flings me a blessing.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO