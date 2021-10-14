CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Morris Endows Fellowship at George Washington University

Crossville Chronicle
 4 days ago

George Washington University to Receive Nate Morris Presidential Fellowship at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress (CSPC) is proud to announce The Nate Morris Fellowship at George Washington University, the third endowed Presidential Fellowship launched in collaboration with Morris, an alumnus of the Presidential Fellows program.

