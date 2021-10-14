Virginia health officials closely monitoring COVID-19 booster developments and mixing and matching vaccines
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two more COVID-19 boosters could be available for 600,000 Virginians in the next two weeks. “Still some steps to get through and probably a week or so before we have clarity on who exactly is eligible for those Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. But the delivery mechanisms will be the same,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.www.nbc12.com
