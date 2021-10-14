CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia health officials closely monitoring COVID-19 booster developments and mixing and matching vaccines

By Henry Graff
NBC12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two more COVID-19 boosters could be available for 600,000 Virginians in the next two weeks. “Still some steps to get through and probably a week or so before we have clarity on who exactly is eligible for those Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. But the delivery mechanisms will be the same,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Richmond, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Richmond, VA
Vaccines
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Reuters

N.Korea fires ballistic missile as military activity surges

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as Seoul opens a major arms fair, spy chiefs meet to discuss the nuclear standoff, and South Korea prepares for a space launch. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Wwbt#Virginians#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson

Comments / 0

Community Policy