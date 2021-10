Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Boulevard, McCarran International Airport, Clark County Commission, William Shopoff, David Daneshforooz, Dream. There are already plenty of fabulous hotel & casino's in Las Vegas, with some of the world's best poker rooms among them, but a new addition is coming to Las Vegas as plans to build a new 20 story hotel & casino with 527 rooms has been given the green light. The $500 million project will be erected next to McCarran International Airport and has had to jump over a series of hurdles after worries regarding illegal drone flying, laser lights, and domestic and terror attacks.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO