Celebrities

Wizkid's 'Made in Lagos' Tour Celebrates a New Pinnacle for Afropop

By Mankaprr Conteh
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m not talking about no ‘Essence’ fans,” the Afropop sensation Wizkid playfully told the sold-out crowd at Atlanta’s Tabernacle on Tuesday night as he scoured it for true devotees. “Essence,” an international hit which this week became Wizkid’s first U.S. Top 10 single, has catapulted the diligently prolific musician into the stratosphere — but embracing fans old and new, Wizkid made sure to spend parts of the evening reveling in the highlights from his career of over a decade.

www.greenwichtime.com

#Lagos#Pinnacle#African Music#North American#Americans#Naija#Rema Koffee#Lojay#Magic System
