Trump Putting U.S. in 'Really Big Trouble,' Says His Ex-National Security Adviser

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"This is a path that it's very hard to turn back on," Fiona Hill warned.

Virginia Posey
4d ago

honestly it's the Biden administration that's looking like tyrrany. remember our government was set up as a a republic, which means by the people, of the people, and for the people. nothing this current administration has done indicates any of that.

Guest
4d ago

Biden' leadership, or lack of, has put the US in tremendous danger, invasion at the border, high costs of fuel, food, healthcare --- look around you. What you see is NOT what the media portrays.

Honest American
4d ago

Republicans been leading America down this road since Nixon was forced to resign. It's around that time Republicans started advocating allowing FOREIGN companies to flood our markets with cheap inferior products. Look at how they basically swept Reagan/ Bush41 selling arms to the Iranians less then 10 years after Iran overran our Embassy and took the personnel hostage for over a year! Then they helped Bush43 cover up the fact he IGNORED terrorism until 9/11/2001!

