North Little Rock, AR

15-year-old arrested after shooting prompts lockdown at North Little Rock High School

By Miriam Battles
 11 days ago

UPDATE: North Little Rock Police have arrested 15-year-old Raymond Hudson. He’ll be charged as an adult for aggravated robbery, first degree battery, and possession of a firearm by a minor. He is being held without bond until his next court appearance. That is scheduled for October 26.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities held a news conference Thursday afternoon to share details into the investigation of an off-campus shooting that put North Little Rock High School on lockdown just hours before.

Sgt. Carmen Helton with North Little Rock Police Department said there are now three persons of interest being interviewed in relation to the shooting.

Investigators said they were uncertain if the shooting happened as the result of a fight, adding that they are trying to determine if the persons of interest are students themselves.

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski said the school is currently investigating why the student, who school officials said was a 10 th grader, was off-campus at the time.

Pilewski said he has spoken to the parents of the student, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting,  and reported that he is doing well.

According to the superintendent, the shooting happened at 12:38 p.m., and the high school immediately went into lockdown.

Pilewski praised the reaction time of staff, saying that all students on campus were safe during the incident.

The district will offer mental health resources for the students, he said, adding that he is also reaching out to the community asking for mentors for students.

It was also noted that Friday is homecoming at the school, with Pilewski saying that students will be focusing on the night’s festivities.

This is the second time this week that a metro school was locked down due to gunfire nearby. On Tuesday, shots fired near a home a block from Little Rock Central High School put that campus on lock-down.

Gunfire near Little Rock Central High School causes lockdown, early dismissal

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Ebby Steppach died six years ago today, still no arrests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Monday marked six years since Ebby Steppach disappeared and was never heard from alive again. The case is one of Little Rock's highest-profile unsolved mysteries. The then 18-year-old had been the center of a nationwide search. In the end, her remains were found just feet from where her car was found […]
One man dead in single-vehicle accident in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man was killed after a single-vehicle accident late Friday night in Pine Bluff. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Shady Grove area of Pine Bluff for a minor equipment violation on the vehicle Friday evening just before midnight. The vehicle allegedly refused to stop. The officers reportedly did […]
PINE BLUFF, AR
Woman whose body was found in Pope County wildlife refuge identified

UPDATE: The woman found in Holla Bend Federal Wildlife Refuge has been identified. Authorities have yet to release her name. POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities are asking if anyone recognizes the tattoos of a woman whose remains were found Saturday morning in Pope County. Pope County Sheriff's Office Investigators are asking for the public's assistance […]
POPE COUNTY, AR
