Universities facing trend of fewer international students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students. Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the cost to study in the U.S. can be steep. While heavily populated states such as California and New York dominate when it comes to the number of international students, budget-minded learners can often find good deals in less traditional destinations. Of the 233 ranked schools that enrolled at least 25 international students and reported total costs for international students to U.S. News in an annual survey, the majority of the 15 most affordable colleges are located in the Midwest. Annual costs for international students at these schools come in at a high of $33,086 and go as low as $26,035. Total costs include tuition and fees charged to international students -- plus room and board, books, transportation and other expenses. They do not account for any financial aid awarded. Here are the 15 U.S. colleges and universities with the lowest reported total cost for international students in 2021-22. Schools that did not report total costs for international students are excluded.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO