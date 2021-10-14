Listen to Kickback’s “Luv Jones”: The Ones

Earlier this year, the Memphis rappers Aleza, Gloss Up, Glorilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon cliqued up for “Set the Tone.” It went so well that they decided to do it again on “Hot Potato,” which is even better. The song sounds like they’re all in a basement rapping over a looped YouTube instrumental and building off each other’s lines; it captures the feeling of a freestyle cypher. None of them ever rap for more than about ten seconds before passing the mic (or in the video a potato) to the next one up. Of the five, Aleza has the smoothest flow, laid back even when she’s disgusted by the men in her life: “I’m a dog ass bitch I treat these niggas like a fuckin’ stray.” Gloss Up and Glorilla are ready to kick a hole in the wall if another dude tries them. What’s uncommon for a posse cut is that there’s no weak link here; they might as well make this official and form a supergroup.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO