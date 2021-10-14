CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Kickback’s “Luv Jones”: The Ones

By Hubert Adjei-Kontoh
Kickback wants to make a connection. “Usually I try to leave, tonight I want to stay/Most of these niggas runnin’ game, but I ain’t trying to play,” the Maryland rapper promises on “Luv Jones.” With spacey electronics and a warm guitar lick, the song starts off like a straightforward romance rap. As it goes on, Kickback’s flirting becomes a platform for self-aggrandizement: “Somewhat of a tastemaker, I chase paper/Talk real smooth and blow weed smoke that erase haters.” As if aware he’s drifting away from his goal, he pivots back, offering his potential lover a trip overseas. It feels like a lost cause—he’s too deep in his own head.

Pitchfork

Chlöe Performs “Have Mercy” on Fallon: Watch

Chlöe—aka Chloe Bailey of sister duo Chloe x Halle—was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She came through with a performance of “Have Mercy,” which she also recently performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Chlöe, joined by a small string ensemble, introduced her Fallon performance by saying, “Good evening, everyone. Thank you for coming out. I would like to perform the ‘Big Booty’ Sonata in C-sharp minor. Thank you.” Watch below.
Pitchfork

Listen to Aleza, Gloss Up, Glorilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon’s “Hot Potato”: The Ones

Earlier this year, the Memphis rappers Aleza, Gloss Up, Glorilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon cliqued up for “Set the Tone.” It went so well that they decided to do it again on “Hot Potato,” which is even better. The song sounds like they’re all in a basement rapping over a looped YouTube instrumental and building off each other’s lines; it captures the feeling of a freestyle cypher. None of them ever rap for more than about ten seconds before passing the mic (or in the video a potato) to the next one up. Of the five, Aleza has the smoothest flow, laid back even when she’s disgusted by the men in her life: “I’m a dog ass bitch I treat these niggas like a fuckin’ stray.” Gloss Up and Glorilla are ready to kick a hole in the wall if another dude tries them. What’s uncommon for a posse cut is that there’s no weak link here; they might as well make this official and form a supergroup.
Pitchfork

Listen to Unknown T and Skillibeng’s “Wollan”: The Ones

Skillibeng, arguably the hottest artist in Jamaica’s dancehall scene, has spent the last year trying to grow his footprint in America. He’s achieved this goal, even though the music has mostly just been fine: the Nicki Minaj remix of “Crocodile Teeth,” the Young M.A-assisted “Money Counter,” and “Real Boss” alongside Rich the Kid and Jay Critch. His voyages into the UK drill scene have made much more sense, given that he’s been sprinkling elements of the sound into his take on dancehall for some time now. On “Wollan,” he links up with Homerton, London rapper Unknown T who cemented himself in the UK a few years ago behind a pair of freestyles (a now deleted appearance on Tim Westwood and his episode of Mad About Bars). Over a drill beat with all the fixings—the sputtering drum patterns, the gliding 808s, and a ghostly vocal sample—T’s laid back delivery perfectly bleeds into Skill’s melodic bursts of threats. And while Skill’s flow here won’t end up on his highlight reel (though “SoSo Badniss” definitely would), it just fits so well on a drill beat.
Pitchfork

Listen to Father’s “Bichon Frise”: The Ones

Rap is flooded with gaudy status symbols, but on “Bichon Frise,” Father sets his goals a little higher than Fendi jeans and Maseratis. Over production that sounds like a Bowser Castle level soundtrack, Father details his extravagant taste for just over two minutes, fleshing out an evil plot to achieve world domination by acquiring luxury items. By randomly switching voices and flows, he combines a series of quirky personas into one glorious rap demon. “Might quit, get rich off blow/Buy myself a Bichon Frise,” he raps at the end of the hook; it’s an adorable display of excess.
Kerrang

Listen to AFI’s beautiful, delicate new song, Caught

Following June’s long-awaited album Bodies, AFI have just unveiled a previously-unreleased song that was recorded during the making of that LP: Caught. Of the beautiful and delicate ​‘new’ track – which was first shared at the premiere of Kes Glozier’s new short film Where We Used To Meet – frontman Davey Havok explains, ​“We were really happy with Caught and planned for it to be on the Bodies album.
Kerrang

Listen: SeeYouSpaceCowboy drop new track featuring Underøath’s Aaron Gillespie

Ahead of the release of next month’s album The Romance Of Affliction, SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared a new single featuring Underøath​’s Aaron Gillespie. The song goes by the name Intersecting Storylines To The Same Tragedy, and according to vocalist Connie Sgarbossa, ​“is just about the process of struggling with a mental illness and pulling yourself out”.
Pitchfork

then i’ll be happy EP

Ostensibly, Glaive and ericdoa recorded part of their new EP, then i’ll be happy, back in January at a sleek North Carolina Airbnb that fans quickly dubbed the Hyperpop Hype House. The final product makes that label feel like a misnomer. This music might soundtrack a hype house, but it rarely sounds like hyperpop. Instead, it’s frustratingly safe and directionless, the growing pains of two ascendant teenagers reconciling their digicore roots with new musical interests.
Pitchfork

Listen to Deetranada’s “Don Dada”: The Ones

Take away the beat and Deetranada’s “Don Dada” could have easily been included on French Montana’s Cocaine City DVD series. I can imagine the Baltimore MC delivering this type of slick-talking freestyle on the block and everyone around her being like, “You need to get into a studio right now.” She has a cocky swagger that she backs up with the type of words that might start an argument: “How you don’t like me?/You act just like me.” But Deetranada is unbothered by the ill will. In the video, her smile beams as she drifts through a carnival, like she’s boosting her spirits by making a hater’s day just a little bit worse.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork’s 25 Next Roundtable: Yaeji, Bartees Strange, Amaarae, Angel Bat Dawid, and KeiyaA on the Future of Music

On a Saturday evening in early September, Bartees Strange launches into a story about the Korean-American electronic producer Yaeji, who is seated just to his left on an oversized couch, her too-long sleeves shielding her blushing face like an invisibility cloak. “Four or five years ago, I was sending Yaeji beats like crazy,” says Bartees, who erupted onto the indie rock scene last year with his exceptional debut Live Forever. “One was titled ‘Please sing a hook on this beat, if you sing this hook it will be a huge song.’” Bartees never got a reply, so the track became Live Forever’s darkly pulsating “Flagey God.” “It was a general email, no one saw it!” protests Yaeji, nearly tumbling over from embarrassment. They laugh it off and embrace anyway. “I wrote that song for her, but I’m glad I got to keep it,” says Bartees.
Daily Californian

BADBADNOTGOOD’s ‘Talk Memory’ is inaccessible to average listener

Following a five-year hiatus from its last release, Toronto group BADBADNOTGOOD has returned with its new album, Talk Memory. The eight-track album features only instrumentals with a heavy jazz influence, making for an ambient listening experience. It boasts impressive features such as saxophonist Terrance Martin (known for his work with Kendrick Lamar) and Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai.
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, “Groundhog’s Retreat”

In Their Words: “Instrumentals I write are often ones that would serve as song melodies, too, if they had words, and that’s the case here. I wrote it on the guitar, but envisioned it as a mandolin tune, so I wanted to bring in Mark Stoffel to join in the composition and take it in that direction.” — Chris Jones.
Pitchfork

Listen to Goldenboy Countup’s “Airplane Mode”: The Ones

Goldenboy Countup is from DeLand, a city in Florida just north of Orlando, but the piano driven instrumentals on his September mixtape Chicken Man bring to mind Detroit street rap. The inspiration he draws from the Midwest makes sense; like Michigan, Florida contains several disconnected rap scenes and countless shit stirring personalities. Yet, this may be where the similarities end. While Michigan rappers tend to blur the line between fact and fiction, Goldenboy brings a realism to his rhymes that is distinct to Florida rap. On “Airplane Mode,” Goldenboy casually takes us into a world of dope sales and fast money. “Before I touched a rap I was a five brick nigga/I switched over to Ps nigga still six figures,” he raps, almost in a whisper. He may be influenced by Detroit, but his approach to storytelling is his own.
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Listen to Adele's 'Easy On Me'

Adele is dropping her first single in nearly five years, so of course, Audacy will be debuting “Easy On Me” as a World Premiere to celebrate our love for one of the greatest voices of our time. We’ll be playing Adele’s new track, “Easy On Me,” all day on your...
Pitchfork

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die

The past few years have been enough to turn the widest-eyed dreamer into a staunchly cynical realist. For The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, the next step is salvaging the wreckage and reconstructing it as a brutalist sculpture. The band—whose five members are split between Philadelphia and rural Connecticut—is best known for bringing a hyper-specific authenticity and uplifting collectivism to the wistful guitar plucks and squeaky singing of the early 2010s emo revival. Their fourth album, Illusory Walls, sounds like a grim reincarnation of the band they once were. Written and recorded remotely during the pandemic, it is the band’s first album to prominently employ an outside co-producer (Greg Thomas), and the first to feature just one main guitarist (down from three). It is the most technically proficient and hard-hitting music in their discography, albeit at the cost of their unique intimacy and warmth.
Pitchfork

Liv.e Shares New Song “Bout It”: Listen

Dallas-born singer/songwriter Liv.e has shared the new single “Bout It,” produced by Mndsgn. The song follows her 2020 debut Couldn’t Wait to Tell You and the companion CWTTY+ EP. Listen to “Bout It” and watch Liv.e’s Colors performance of the track below. Tonight, Liv.e embarks on her co-headlining tour with...
Pitchfork

Conway the Machine

Even though Buffalo, New York’s Griselda collective has had California producer the Alchemist on speed-dial since the mid-2010s, they’ve never stopped rapping like they’re up-and-comers trying to get his attention. Lately, Conway the Machine has been particularly voracious: He’s the only rapper of the bunch to have a full-length collaborative project with the producer, 2020’s short and serrated LULU, under his belt. The gruff slur of Conway’s grit and glamour has become a foil for Alchemist in the same way Earl Sweatshirt’s stoned truisms and Boldy James’s deadpan corner boy tales have; the words open space for Alc’s ever-changing canvases.
Pitchfork

Dean Blunt Shares “Stoozy” Dub Remixes: Listen

Dean Blunt has shared two new dub remixes of “Stoozy,” his recent track with A$AP Rocky. Earlier this week, he released a new video for “Urban Hymns,” too, a piece combining some of “Stoozy” with a dub remix of Black Metal 2’s “Mugu.” Listen to both remixes and check out “Urban Hymns” below.
