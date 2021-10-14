Free furnace checks, cleanings and repairs for some seniors

Thanks to an area nonprofit and its partners, elderly homeowners across the metro may be eligible for life-saving home safety checks as winter weather approaches.

Project Houseworks said, "Warm the Metro offers free furnace maintenance checks and free repairs (sometimes even replacements) throughout the months of October and November to senior homeowners enrolled with Project Houseworks."

To qualify, people must be 60 years of age or older, own their home and live in Douglas or Sarpy Counties and meet low-income guidance.

To carry out the project, Project Houseworks is partnering with a number of businesses including, "A-1 United, Aksarben, Controlled Comfort, Frazier, Hans, McCarthy, O’Flaherty, ServiceOne, Skradski, SOS, Wichita, Comfort Products and Johnstone Supply.

In 2020, a total of 50 senior homeowners received free furnace checks. Out of those, 14 units were repaired and two were replaced at no cost to homeowners.

Project Houseworks said, "The Warm the Metro event is an essential, life-saving service that we must continue to provide, even in times of uncertainty due to the current COVID-19 climate. We are taking every precaution to keep the seniors we serve safe and to mitigate any risk or exposure by closely following local official guidelines. With a safety protocol in place, we continue to meet the needs of seniors in our community."

To start off Warm the Metro, those who donate their time and talents will receive a free breakfast which is being sponsored by MUD and OPPD.

For more information about Project Houseworks and to sign up for the program, visit the Project Houseworks website .