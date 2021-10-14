Letter: Nonprofits are key to civil, just societies

At Foraker, we focus on strengths — strengths of the people, the places and the missions we serve. Fault, blame and shame have no place in our work as they rarely, if ever, lead to resolution or learning. It is, then, with a heavy heart that we are witnessing the blatant antisemitism, racism, anti-LGBTQ, anti-science rhetoric happening in Anchorage. While we serve the entire state of Alaska, its people and nonprofits, many of us call Anchorage our home. It is distressing, to say the very least.